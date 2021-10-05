Airstream’s Classic Flagship Travel Trailer Redefined for 2022 as Ultra-Capable RV

When someone mentions a flagship, no matter the team, you can expect to see an amazing product that’s meant to embody the values and traits expressed by a manufacturer. That’s what you’ll be seeing here today, an absolute monster of a trailer, built how most people like it, Airstream-style.
If you aren’t familiar with Airstream, then this article should help you understand why everyone is so crazy about this team and their RVs. Airstream has officially been around since 1931, but founder, Wally Byam, began experimenting with his own RV design two years prior to that date.
After publishing an article in Popular Mechanics on how to build your own travel trailer, Byam received several orders for trailers and before long, WWII began, putting a stop to production for a moment in history. But, in 1945, production started again and hasn’t stopped since.
As for the Classic, the name alone should tell you what to expect. Just to make things clear, the starting price for this sucker is starting at $169,900 (€146,602 at current exchange rates), around the price of a home in some neighborhoods. But you can use this starting rate as a clear indicator of what to expect.
Other exterior features include torsion axle suspension, thermal barrier protection between the interior and exterior shells, shock absorbers, Nev-R-Lube bearings and Nev-R-Adjust brakes, and a set of Michelin tires on two axles, are just some of the few standard features that are available for your Classic.
Like most other RV manufacturers, Airstream does produce the Classic in multiple floorplans that allow customers to find the fit for their needs. However, each floorplan is at least 30 feet (9.14 meters) long and can sleep up to five guests with no issues whatsoever.
Come to think of it, you could easily fit some more folks inside as long as they don’t mind getting some shut-eye on the floor in a sleeping bag. Guests that do have the privilege of sleeping on furniture, there is a modular couch, modular dinette, and either queen or twin bedding for the bedroom.
living space and kitchen of the Classic, this is where you can really get a feel for what makes an Airstream what it is. Ultraleather dinette and lounge seating, powered dinette conversion, touchscreen stereo with Wi-Fi and the works, Blu-Ray player, and the option of a 60-inch smart HD TV with Bose soundbar are just some of the comforts on hand.
The galley is equipped with appliances like a three-burner stovetop, Kohler sink and Corian sink cover, storage drawers, convection oven, residential sized fridge, and options to deck out your galley just how you like it.
Now, a towable like this is meant to also handle some off-grid living. To do that, 54 gallons (204 liters) of freshwater, 270-watt standard solar package, multi-stage converter, and batteries are all available to help you live off the land so to speak.
Since living a comfortable life also means a clean one, Airstream spared no expense at creating a bathroom that’s as residential as possible. The space features a separate booth shower, toilet, and sink with what looks to be granite countertops. Heck, for this sort of price, I wouldn’t be expecting anything less.
In truth, the number of features that are standard in this flagship would have you reading this article for the next 20-30 minutes. All this information is here to give you an idea of what to expect from this massive RV. If you do feel like taking the story further, give Airstream a call, tell them what you’d like in your Classic, and go from there. Just remember, customization will always cost you an extra buck, so be ready.
If you aren’t familiar with Airstream, then this article should help you understand why everyone is so crazy about this team and their RVs. Airstream has officially been around since 1931, but founder, Wally Byam, began experimenting with his own RV design two years prior to that date.
After publishing an article in Popular Mechanics on how to build your own travel trailer, Byam received several orders for trailers and before long, WWII began, putting a stop to production for a moment in history. But, in 1945, production started again and hasn’t stopped since.
As for the Classic, the name alone should tell you what to expect. Just to make things clear, the starting price for this sucker is starting at $169,900 (€146,602 at current exchange rates), around the price of a home in some neighborhoods. But you can use this starting rate as a clear indicator of what to expect.
Other exterior features include torsion axle suspension, thermal barrier protection between the interior and exterior shells, shock absorbers, Nev-R-Lube bearings and Nev-R-Adjust brakes, and a set of Michelin tires on two axles, are just some of the few standard features that are available for your Classic.
Like most other RV manufacturers, Airstream does produce the Classic in multiple floorplans that allow customers to find the fit for their needs. However, each floorplan is at least 30 feet (9.14 meters) long and can sleep up to five guests with no issues whatsoever.
Come to think of it, you could easily fit some more folks inside as long as they don’t mind getting some shut-eye on the floor in a sleeping bag. Guests that do have the privilege of sleeping on furniture, there is a modular couch, modular dinette, and either queen or twin bedding for the bedroom.
living space and kitchen of the Classic, this is where you can really get a feel for what makes an Airstream what it is. Ultraleather dinette and lounge seating, powered dinette conversion, touchscreen stereo with Wi-Fi and the works, Blu-Ray player, and the option of a 60-inch smart HD TV with Bose soundbar are just some of the comforts on hand.
The galley is equipped with appliances like a three-burner stovetop, Kohler sink and Corian sink cover, storage drawers, convection oven, residential sized fridge, and options to deck out your galley just how you like it.
Now, a towable like this is meant to also handle some off-grid living. To do that, 54 gallons (204 liters) of freshwater, 270-watt standard solar package, multi-stage converter, and batteries are all available to help you live off the land so to speak.
Since living a comfortable life also means a clean one, Airstream spared no expense at creating a bathroom that’s as residential as possible. The space features a separate booth shower, toilet, and sink with what looks to be granite countertops. Heck, for this sort of price, I wouldn’t be expecting anything less.
In truth, the number of features that are standard in this flagship would have you reading this article for the next 20-30 minutes. All this information is here to give you an idea of what to expect from this massive RV. If you do feel like taking the story further, give Airstream a call, tell them what you’d like in your Classic, and go from there. Just remember, customization will always cost you an extra buck, so be ready.