Let’s be frank and recognize the elephant in the China shop. While Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group joined forces to become even better and larger, they also have massive internal problems. With ghost brands, such as Fiat, Lancia, Chrysler, and to a much lesser extent Opel/Vauxhall.
But one of the biggest and most important ghouls is, without a doubt, Alfa Romeo. And let’s take just its North American situation for example. There, it delivers shameful competition to Chrysler’s equal lack of an extended range. After all, they sell models from just two nameplates.
But the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio soldier on, because it seems the automaker has a knack for ensuring the survival of its brands with as few resources as possible. And they even got upgraded for the 2022 model year, probably to make up for the traditional price hike.
all-electric way of life sometime around 2027, let us see what Alfa Romeo has on offer for $40k+ in the United States.
Let’s start with the unwelcome news first. As opposed to 2021MY’s starting MSRP of $41,010, the latest 2022 Giulia will kick off at $42,950. Go for the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the bill surges from $75,250 to a yet undisclosed amount. The same goes for the 2022 Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which doesn’t have an MSRP just yet – while the 2021 model year was at least $81,250.
Meanwhile, the regular 2022 Stelvio crossover SUV went from a 2021MY price of $43,100 to an MSRP of $45,150. Now that everyone knows if the bank account is capable of settling the tab, we can get on to finding out what’s new for the sporty Italian sedan and SUV. Some additional equipment and new trim for each, as it turns out.
Kicking off the proceeds with the Giulia sedan (ladies first, of course), Alfa Romeo is keeping the four-trim family, but the Ti Sport grade has been retired in favor of a new Veloce model. That one will serve as “a performance gateway to the Giulia lineup and compliments the luxury-focused Ti trim.”
On the other hand, the powertrains remain the same. Both the Giulia and Stelvio Sprint, Ti, and Veloce will arrive at dealerships sporting the 2.0-liter turbo engine with 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft (415 Nm). For the Giulia sedan, that’s enough oomph to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.1 seconds and settle at a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). The slightly heavier and larger Stelvio will do the sprint in 5.4s and reach up to 144 mph (232 kph).
Naturally, the flagship members of the family are also present and accounted for. The 2022 Quadrifoglios have the Ferrari-derived 505-horsepower twin-turbo V6 to provide thrills for Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. Enough of them to reach 60 mph in 3.8s and a maximum of 191 mph (307 kph) in the sedan. Or maybe the faster sprint of the SUV (3.6s) will make up for the lower top speed of 176 mph (283 kph).
