2021 Ford Ranger XL Turns into Stylish Workhorse with STX Package

In the United States even the smallest pickup trucks need to be at potent in order to survive, which is one of the main reasons why the Ford Ranger may look almost the same as its global counterpart, but it’s mechanically different. And after all the trouble it went through to enable its production, the Blue Oval is not just going to let it navigate the treacherous truck segment without some wind in its sails.
Ford’s Ranger is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., but the automaker knows the success is often quite proportional to the string of enhancements designed to create even more customer demand. Which is why even the base Ranger XL gets a focused update for the 2021 model year.
Behold the new STX Special Edition Package, which for just $995 MSRP brings a set of bespoke 18-inch black wheels, an eight-inch infotainment screen for the SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a few extra interior perks. They include a dual-zone climate control system, silver-painted interior details, as well as AppLink and SiriusXM connectivity, among others.
“Ranger customers are asking for new options to help make their trucks their own and we hear them,” explains Chad Callander, Ranger marketing manager. “STX Special Edition hits a really compelling and affordable sweet spot for a lot of Ranger buyers looking for just the right combination of tech and style.”
Eager customers can have the STX Special Edition as an augmentation of the available STX Appearance Package, with the Ranger priced from $28,045 (MSRP - taxes, title and license fees come extra).
The model choices include SuperCab or SuperCrew configurations, as well as the option to switch from 4x2 to 4x4. More so, the STX can also be selected alongside other packages – such as the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road.
Behold the new STX Special Edition Package, which for just $995 MSRP brings a set of bespoke 18-inch black wheels, an eight-inch infotainment screen for the SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a few extra interior perks. They include a dual-zone climate control system, silver-painted interior details, as well as AppLink and SiriusXM connectivity, among others.
“Ranger customers are asking for new options to help make their trucks their own and we hear them,” explains Chad Callander, Ranger marketing manager. “STX Special Edition hits a really compelling and affordable sweet spot for a lot of Ranger buyers looking for just the right combination of tech and style.”
Eager customers can have the STX Special Edition as an augmentation of the available STX Appearance Package, with the Ranger priced from $28,045 (MSRP - taxes, title and license fees come extra).
The model choices include SuperCab or SuperCrew configurations, as well as the option to switch from 4x2 to 4x4. More so, the STX can also be selected alongside other packages – such as the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road.