2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Package Is a Go, Has Nothing But Off-Roading in Mind

Reports say it's only a matter of time before the performance-oriented Ranger makes the trip across the Atlantic, but those with a more impatient disposition can always opt for the Tremor Off-Road Package. As luck would have it, Ford has just announced the details of its latest incarnation, and there are more reasons than ever to tick that box.The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package covers everything, from the necessary suspension buffs to the pointless but slightly cool body graphics and the occasional red-painted element. However, for $4,290 MSRP, you're definitely getting more than just a few decals. In fact, Ford describes the Tremor as the "most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S."Let's get into it and start by saying the Tremor Package doesn't make anything about the Ranger worse than it previously was. Sure, the 320inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires might not be the best suited for high-speed cornering, but if you were doing that in the Ranger before, you weren't exactly driving it in the spirit it was created. The new tires wrap around 17-inch wheels.Together with the lifted suspension and the redesigned front knuckles, the large off-road wheels give the Ranger Tremor an increase of 0.8 inches in ground clearance over the standard SuperCrew 4x4 model. The 9.7 inches of ground clearance combine with the improved approach (30.9 degrees, up by 2.2 degrees), departure (25.5 degrees, up by 0.1 degrees), and break-over (24.2 degrees, up by 2.7 degrees) angles to give the Ranger Tremor a definite advantage over rough terrain.As you would expect, the powertrain remains untouched not only because this is just a package meant only to enhance the Ranger's off-roading ability , but also because there's nothing wrong with Ford 's 2.3-liter EcoBoost unit developing 270 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. The Ranger also comes with the unique in-class option of a ten-speed automatic that will work in tandem with theand the Trail Control for optimal traction in difficult situations.Beyond the wider track (by one inch), the off-road tires, or the side steps, there are a few visual elements as well that set the Tremor apart from the standard Ranger SuperCrew 4x4. These focus mostly on the grille which receives a magnetic-painted surround, black horizontal bars, and two red elements on each side. The hood and side graphics you see in the picture are optional, but the Tremor badge on the back of the carbo box is standard.As we've mentioned, the recommended price for the package is just under $4,300, with production set to start just after the turn of the year.

