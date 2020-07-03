1967 Chevrolet Camaro Pro-Touring Restomod Looks Like a Vitamin C Overdose

Ford Signs Global Deal With TomTom for You to Evade Traffic in F-150 and Mach-E

In a world that seems more congested than ever, time has become the most cherished commodity in modern life – and it seems Ford has found the solution for saving up a few precious moments from the daily commute to the job site or the trip to a new battery charge point.The next generation Sync 4 connected features are making their debut inside two particularly important products for the Blue Oval – the refreshed 2021 F-150 truck and the Mach-E . The main asset for the infotainment system in the battle to regain precious time will be the TomTom Traffic feature.The service includes a live connection to the internet primarily for the maps to get frequently updated traffic and construction information, just like what Google and Apple are doing for their own Maps solutions. In addition, TomTom is leveraging its immense cloud computing power.Using it, Ford says the system will be able to sift through 70 million plus driving hours daily – all for the ability to ‘predict jams’ in advance. That is going to work wonders with the new Sync 4 system that’s said to have a navigation refresh rate of just 30 seconds.“The all-new F-150 is Ford’s flagship and the Mustang Mach-E is one of the industry’s most exciting vehicles this year – both are leading the next automotive revolution of connected vehicles,” said Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity.“Their next-generation SYNC technologies have twice the computing power of the previous-generation system to do much more, including real-time, smartphone-like mapping that can help you adjust on the fly to quicker routes based on their network of millions of connected devices.”The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup will arrive at dealerships with Sync 4 as standard equipment (navigation feature is optional, though), while the Mustang Mach-E is getting a slightly different iteration called Sync 4A – it's specifically built around the 15.5-inch portrait-style screen and has optimizations specific to electric vehicles.

