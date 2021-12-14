Ford's 760-Horsepower Predator V8 Crate Engine Already Costs More Than at Launch

Released just a few months ago for $25,000+, the new hotrodders engine has already gotten a bump in price to nearly $30 grand. Here's why the Predator V8 is so special and what might be going on that's required the increased price.
It's no secret that Ford is doing exceptional business right now. They're selling so many Mustang Mach-E's that they've had to push back development of the Explorer. They've also recieved so many reservations of the F-150 Lightning that they had to stop taking them.
Now they're boosting the price of the Predator V8 from $25,995 to $27,295. That $1,300 bucks might not sound like much in the grand scheme of things but it's an indicator that Ford can afford to charge more.
There's no question that the chip shortage has effected everyone. Selling crate motors can help to float the bottom line while chips come in.
In addition, the Preadator V8 might have a new home under the hood of the upcoming Raptor R. That would be one more reason to bump the price a bit.
Everyone that really wants a crate motor for their project won't be held off by the bump. In addition, those who do hold off just leave stock for Ford to use in their very own truck when the time is right.
There's no doubt about demand either. The Predator V8 is the most powerful V8 ever sold by the brand. It's also the same one that's already under the bonnet of the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500.
Right now, the product is only available to add to a wishlist. There's no clear timetable for when units will be officially on sale or available for delivery. Regardless of that date, we're sure that a great many will be ready to drop as much money as it would cost to buy an entire Honda Civic on this single motor.
