T-Top 1985 Ford Mustang Digitally Begs to Be Driven, Will Have Its Wish Granted

So beloved, yet so convoluted. The Ford Mustang story is truly amazing, from every point of view. Most importantly, it’s an enduringly ongoing one. And not just when current iterations are taken into account.
The original Mustang set up an entire niche segment. The second iteration had to fight and survive an oil crisis, as well as successful import coupe rivals. A third iteration became known as the Fox body version. Its fourth generation is best known for its late “New Edge” styling, while the fifth and sixth generations piggyback on the iconic brand image.
Now, as far as the Fox Mustang is concerned, there’s quite a special love/hate relationship between this generation and its fans/detractors. Not much space in between, so whenever you come across an example that survived to this day, it’s adamantly clear that it has a passionate owner. One that doesn’t refrain from imagining cool mods, on this occasion.
And with help from Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind personalizatuauto on social media. He continues the Mustang-loving period with a four-eyed blue LX Fox body that’s actually as real as you and me. Only not in this digital pre-visualization form. Instead, it’s currently a hodgepodge of black and blue parts, as far as we can tell from the owner’s social media feed (also embedded below).
Hopefully, in the end, this Fox Mustang will come as close as possible to the virtual preview offered by the CGI expert. Interestingly, this will be no ordinary ‘85 Mustang LX. And by that, we are not referring to its slammed looks, chromed deep-dish Aodhan Wheels, cool aero bits and pieces (including massive hood bulge), or the Cobra-branded brake calipers.
Instead, the best trick up this four-eyed Mustang’s sleeve has to do with the stunning combination between the sky-blue paintjob and its T-Top transformation. Yes, we know it’s just wishful thinking at this point and right now it’s still a regular notchback. But that’s going to change pretty soon...
