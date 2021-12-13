1972 Ford F-100 El Diablo Rides So Low It's a Threat to Asphalt

A Brief History of the Virage, Aston Martin’s Final Truly Hand-Built Car

And that should add many dollars to the undisclosed sum they expect to get for it in 2022. El Diablo is how this thing here is called, on account of the Diablo Red paint that has been used extensively throughout, both on the outside and on the inside. We found the truck sitting idle on the list of cars going under the hammer in January in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the hands of Barrett-Jackson.The low-riding machine (that stance is owed to the use of a custom air ride suspension on all four wheels), looking as a real threat to the asphalt beneath it if taken on the road, was supposed to be a simple restoration, we’re told, but somehow it ended up on the extreme side of things.Impossible to miss on the road, the truck boasts a heavily-modified body, the work of two customizers named Charlie Cutts and Willie Davis. We get, visually, things like retracted bumpers on both ends, shaved side-marker lights, and an overall smoothness coming from the narrowed front end of the truck (by two inches) and the wider front end of the bed (by one inch).The body rests on an equally red chassis that rocks a Currie 9-inch rear end, 4-link rear suspension, and Heidt’s hardware up front. Inside, we get full and very red leatherwork, boosted by the use of 1950-style gauges, and Mustang-themed elements on the door panels.Under the hood, which comes with heat extractors, the builders hid a 5.0-liter Coyote engine rocking a Whipple supercharger. A 6-speed automatic transmission is on deck to harness the undisclosed power of engine.The seller of this truck, who is letting go of it with no reserve, says El Diablo was on the list for multiple awards, including most recently as a Truck of the Year finalist at the Goodguys 2021 Spring Lone Star Nationals, and winner of the 2021 Lone Star Throw Down.And that should add many dollars to the undisclosed sum they expect to get for it in 2022.