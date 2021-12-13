4 Ford Doubles Its EV Production Goals for 2023 to 600,000 Cars

Ford Wants to Sell 200,000 Mustang Mach-E Units per Year by 2023, Triple Compared to Now

In the United States, the “It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try,” said the chief exec in a recent tweet.Last week, another Ford executive said that his company was targeting an annualproduction capacity of nearly 600,000 units within the next two years – this including not only the Mustang Mach-E, but also the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van.As far as the F-150 Lightning pickup truck is concerned, Ford has roughly 200,000 reasons to feel optimistic, seen as how retail reservations have already approached that exact number, as per Reuters That being said, a recent report also suggests that Ford will be postponing the production of electric variants of the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator by roughly one and a half years, so as to focus on Mustang Mach-E manufacturing.As for when production can be expected to start for the Explorer and Aviator EV, Ford told its suppliers that the process should kick off in December of 2024, according to that same report.The Blue Oval’s ultimate goal is of course to overcome rivals such as General Motors and Stellantis, while also giving the VW Group and Tesla a run for their money with regards to electric mobility going forward.In the United States, the Mustang Mach-E is priced from $43,895 (not including the $7,500 federal tax credit). This entry-level MSRP will land you the Select specification, which comes with 18-inch Carbonized Gray alloy wheels, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and a 15.5-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4A with Enhanced Voice Recognition and Connected Navigation. Also standard is the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 bundle of active safety systems.