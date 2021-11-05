Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Predator V8 Crate Engine Priced at $25,995

5 1965 Ford Mustang Stored for Decades Hides Something Original Under the Hood

Going forward, the Predator will see at least one more application in the Part number M-6007-M52SC is listed by Ford Performance at $25,995 excluding the control package and FEAD components with a dry weight of 536 pounds (243 kilograms). For the sake of reference, the most affordable ‘Stang for the 2021 model year is the EcoBoost at $27,205 sans taxes while the Shelby GT500 tops the lineup with $72,900 at the very least. In other words, the blown V8 costs 35.6 percent of the car’s suggested retail price.Showcased at SEMA 2021 alongside the Coyote-10AT combo and Godzilla pushrod engine from the Super Duty line of pickup trucks, the Predator is rated at 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque on premium gasoline. The high-strength aluminum block is gifted with a 94-mm bore, 93-mm stroke, forged steel for the crankshaft and connecting rods, and Grafal-coated forged aluminum pistons. An alternator, starter, exhaust manifolds, A/C compressor, 92-mm throttle body, water pump and alternator belt, supercharger belt, and the blower (duh!) are featured as well.The Eaton TVS R2650 positive-displacement supercharger uses a high-twist, four-lobe rotor design. It runs at 12 pounds per square inch of boost, and the pressure relief ports in the bearing plate reduce the input power.We’ve first learned that Ford intends to launch the Predator V8 crate engine last year through product manager Mike Goodwin. The 5.2-liter motor is also offered as a long block from Ford Parts for a cool $26,800.Going forward, the Predator will see at least one more application in the Raptor R . The next level up from the Raptor is coming next year to challenge the bonkers Ram 1500 TRX that produces 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque from the 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8.