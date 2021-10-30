2022 Ford F-150 Gets More Expensive, Base Spec Retails From $31,335

For the second year of the fourteenth-generation Ford F-Series line of pickup trucks, the F-150 will see price hikes on every trim level. Including $1,695 for the destination charge, the XL 4x2 Regular Cab now carries a sticker price of $31,335, which is $350 costlier than the 2021 model year.
According to the latest order guide acquired by Cars Direct, the Limited will see the biggest increase in suggested retail price. $2,280 more than before, the Limited is $75,150 with rear-wheel drive while four-wheel drive adds $3,425 to the tally. Truth be told, customers who are prepared to pony up $80,000 on a half-ton pickup won’t bat an eye at the aforementioned hike.
Customers with a delayed order are offered the choice to score a 2022 model with a $3,500 rebate or zero APR for 72 months, a very tempting deal if you ask me. Unfortunately for expecting customers, there is no information regarding the F-150 Raptor R in the order guide for the 2022 model year.
As a brief refresher, Ford has confirmed the R during the reveal of the Raptor. It also features a distinctively V8 soundtrack, but it’s not clear if we’re dealing with the 5.2-liter engine of the Mustang Shelby GT500. Codenamed Predator, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 seems to be the most appropriate mill for this dune-bashing pickup truck, more so if you remember that Ram has shoehorned the 6.2-liter Hellcat under the bulging hood of the TRX.
The HEMI lump is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque in this application while Ford’s most powerful series-production engine is rocking 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque.
According to sources close to Dearborn’s future products, the Raptor R is going to join the F-150 lineup later next year. In the meantime, the EcoBoost V6-engined Raptor makes do with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque from 3.5 liters of displacement and two spinny boys.
