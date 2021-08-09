800+ HP Twin-Turbo Shelby F-150 Makes a Case for Dropping the Reaction Videos

It’s 2021 already and automotive social media has presumably graduated from shady reaction videos. You know, the ones showing great-looking ladies in skimpy outfits being taken for a “surprise” ride in a car that “magically” turned out to be a beast.
Hopefully, the folks have learned that a little bit of class is needed to attract an audience. Or, at least, have a bonkers monster truck/bus go out on recovery missions on the Bonneville Salt Flats in search of dudes that mindlessly ghost-drove a school bus...
If that’s not good enough, you could alternatively have a legendary pickup truck dropped from thousands of feet in the air from a helicopter. Or just enjoy your summer downtime with a Honda three-wheeler... fitted with 66-inch tires and other stuff acting as floaters. Because you’re riding that contraption on a lake!
See, these are just examples of what it takes nowadays to make sure the crowd is receptive to your social media shenanigans. So, does a naturally aspirated, 395-hp Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport qualify for attracting an audience, even if it does sport the same livery as Post Malone’s own first-ever built unit? Not necessarily, unless...
A little bit of tuning should always get involved to (presumably) save the day. So, the folks opted for a twin-turbo assembly that got strapped without any modifications to the factory stock internals. They got it on the dyno after the affair was (almost) done and came up with around 805 whp for the highest E85 setting.
Now, the latest video showed that everything is complete after they also resolved a minor issue with the front-end parts. Then, from the 6:10 mark, it’s finally time for the Snake to come out of the den and showcase its looks. Which are the same as before because the magic happens under the hood and when it delivers exhaust music to our ears.
But of course, they needed to come up with content. So, they made a reaction video. Does anyone think it’s going to be a success? Not really, maybe except for the girlfriend (at 6:55), who goes from unfazed to “oh, my God” as fast as the launch takes place. The sister, meanwhile, is as cool as ice... there’s more sentiment from the group of dudes that come in from the 15:16 mark...
If that’s not good enough, you could alternatively have a legendary pickup truck dropped from thousands of feet in the air from a helicopter. Or just enjoy your summer downtime with a Honda three-wheeler... fitted with 66-inch tires and other stuff acting as floaters. Because you’re riding that contraption on a lake!
See, these are just examples of what it takes nowadays to make sure the crowd is receptive to your social media shenanigans. So, does a naturally aspirated, 395-hp Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport qualify for attracting an audience, even if it does sport the same livery as Post Malone’s own first-ever built unit? Not necessarily, unless...
A little bit of tuning should always get involved to (presumably) save the day. So, the folks opted for a twin-turbo assembly that got strapped without any modifications to the factory stock internals. They got it on the dyno after the affair was (almost) done and came up with around 805 whp for the highest E85 setting.
Now, the latest video showed that everything is complete after they also resolved a minor issue with the front-end parts. Then, from the 6:10 mark, it’s finally time for the Snake to come out of the den and showcase its looks. Which are the same as before because the magic happens under the hood and when it delivers exhaust music to our ears.
But of course, they needed to come up with content. So, they made a reaction video. Does anyone think it’s going to be a success? Not really, maybe except for the girlfriend (at 6:55), who goes from unfazed to “oh, my God” as fast as the launch takes place. The sister, meanwhile, is as cool as ice... there’s more sentiment from the group of dudes that come in from the 15:16 mark...