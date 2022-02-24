Shelby GT500 Drags Mustang GT and Everything Else, Glory Comes From the Unexpected

Now the lone representative of the Shelby nameplate from the expert folks over at Ford Performance, the Mustang GT500 does everything in its 760-horsepower mind to keep fans proud. Including at the dragstrip.
The Big Detroit Three fights at the quarter-mile locales are just as epic as the sales battles or the quest for horsepower supremacy. But there is always such a thing as sibling rivalry, of course. Case in point. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has decided to treat Blue Oval fans with a feisty quarter-mile compilation. One depicting lots of Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 examples lining up with their Mustang GT brethren.
Normally, when in stock form, there is simply no chance for the latter’s Coyote V8 to come up on top of a Predator supercharger V8. Just in case one expects any surprises, there are none in the video embedded below.
Round after round, this feature (uploaded on February 23rd, 2022) treats us with many different GT500 and Mustang GT battles, filmed at various dragstrips like Bradenton, Orlando Speed World, Gainesville Raceway, or the South Georgia Motorsport Park, among others. And one pass after another (there are ten of them), the GT500 pounds the bejesus out of any daring Mustang GT.
Alas, there is more to this entertaining compilation than just mindless GT500 vs. Mustang GT encounters. From the 3:51 mark, there is also a host of bonus features, this time around featuring aftermarket, massaged GT500 examples. And this is when things really do get into the nine-second heat mode.
There is GT500 on GT500 action both in the beginning and the end of the bonus footage. And in between, there is an incredible war against Lambo, R8, or Nissan GT-R imports. Blue Oval fans should be aware that not every skirmish goes down exactly as they planned... But each of them is highly entertaining, nonetheless.
