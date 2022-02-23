Manual BMW M4 Drag Races Auto Lexus RC F in Germany vs. Japan Showdown

As you’re well aware, the G82 comes in three flavors. The most powerful of the lot is the Competition, which comes in rear-wheel drive and xDrive guises. Be that as it may, even the manual-equipped base variant is a seriously impressive machine over the quarter mile from a dig and a roll.
Priced from $72,000 excluding destination charge and options in the United States, the M4 in this specification cranks out 473 ponies at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) at 2,650 revolutions per minute. However, do remember that high-performance powerplants are underrated by the M go-faster division on purpose. Dyno graphs prove it.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds in perfect conditions, the M4 in the featured clip doesn’t match the automaker’s promise due to very bad shifting. But nevertheless, it still whoops the Lexus RC F into submission despite the Japanese coupe’s naturally-aspirated V8 muscle and slightly slow eight-speed automatic transmission.
The owner of the RC F mentions the 5.0-liter mill is stock. In addition to some aesthetic mods that make the car look a little chintzy instead of racy, the Lexus further boasts a less restrictive exhaust with a mid-pipe upgrade. Taken to “about 500 horsepower” versus 472 from the factory, the RC F puts up a good fight although it simply doesn’t have the legs on that M4.
On the upside, that V8 is worth every cent of the $66,945 suggested retail price for the 2022 model year. Indeed, it’s a little more affordable than the G82 even though it has a larger engine and a torque-converter gearbox.
The free-breathing motor and transmission, however, are heavier than BMW’s turbocharged straight-six engine and six-speed manual. According to the video’s uploader, the RC F tips the scales at 3,958 pounds (1,795 kilograms) while the base M4 flaunts 3,830 pounds (1,737 kilograms).
