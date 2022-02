BMW M3 Competition Takes BMW i4 M50 to School, Shows It How To Win a Drag Race

HP

Mat Watson of CarWow pitted the BMW i4 M50 against the M3 Competition in a drag race to determine if the i4 has enough juice to kick the M3 to the curb.The M3 Competition comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 510and 650 Nm of torque. The potent engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic driving the rear wheels. Compared to other M3s, Watson’s version weighs 1,730 kg and costs $99,792.The i4, on the other hand, comes with two electric motors pumping out a combined 544 HP and 794 Nm of torque. It’s much heavier than the M3 at 2,215 kg and cheaper at $86,705.Electric vehicles have a reputation for pulling surprises at the drag strip . But even with instant torque and considerably more power, seasoned track cars like the M3 are top-end power kings. Can the i4 M50 hold on to the lead before an M3 Competition catches up?The M3 does a perfect launch on the first run while the i4 experiences wheel spin. They run head to head for a few seconds before the M3 pulls away, winning by a massive margin.On the second run, the i40 picks up perfectly without wheel spin as the M3 grapples to get a good launch losing to the i4 by a whisker. On the last drag race, the M3 puts its foot down and shows the i4 who's boss. It completed the quarter-mile race in 11.7-seconds while the i4 did it in 11.9-seconds.The BMWgets an advantage at the start due to instant torque but can’t hold the lead once the M3 Competition churns up enough top-end power. It is also considerably heavier, giving more leverage to the M3 down the track.