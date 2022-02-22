“Mopar Dragpak” Ram Drags Shelby GT500 and Camaro, Quickly Embarrasses Both

There is nothing better screaming Detroit Three than a couple of nightly quarter-mile encounters. Alas, these three models should not have been that easy to compare in a different situation...
The beauty of dragstrip racing is that anyone has a chance at glory. All they need is wit, knowledge, some cash, and a vehicle to modify. As well as lots of patience. Along with the willingness to go the extra aftermarket mile. Because just arriving stock is probably not going to cut it...
Case in point. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube presents us with a Mopar that is slightly different from the norm. It's a Ram truck, all right. But also a rolling automotive pop culture display. Complete with “Mopar Dragpak,” SNR, and Roadrunner decals. As well as sticky Hoosier tires and 392 HEMI side badges...
As such, one can easily imagine that something is amiss. Especially after witnessing the action in the recent video (posted on February 21st, 2022) embedded below. Brought to us by D.R.A.C.S. from the Palm Beach International Raceway, the footage is a bit on the grainy side due to the night conditions.
However, it is pretty much crystal clear that we are not dealing with a stock Ram truck. The first skirmish, as always, puts everything into the proper perspective. A ten-second one (still too slow for some, because haters are always going to hate!), as far as the pickup truck is concerned. Meanwhile, the opposing fourth-generation Chevy Camaro has completely disgraced team GM after this one: 10.71s vs. 13.05s!
Blue Oval aficionados will now get their hopes up because the second battle is against a presumably stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Its driver has the skills, but it seems the hardware needs some upgrades to face the uphill aftermarket battle. As such, team Mopar also takes this second brawl, complete with a stunning 10.63s to 10.75s pass! Well, that was decidedly entertaining...
