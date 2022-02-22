C8 Corvette Races Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, They’re Super Close

The eighth-generation Corvette in Stingray flavor and the fastest road-going Caddy ever produced. Both are manufactured by General Motors in the U.S. of A., yet both are very different on paper and in character.
Let’s kick off with the ‘Vette. Priced from $62,195 excluding destination charge and the oh-so-important Z51 package, the Stingray is one hell of a deal if we ignore the dealership markups and scalpers. A mid-engine design with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of tap from a pushrod V8, the C8 further sweetens the deal with a dual-clutch transaxle and a curb weight of 3,649 pounds (1,655 kilograms) for the featured blue Stingray.
The CT5-V Blackwing is properly expensive at $83,995 excluding destination charge and must-have whatnots that include the $5,230 carbon-fiber package. Fitted with a six-speed manual rather than the quicker 10-speed automatic, the Caddy tips the scales at a rather porky 4,152 pounds (1,883 kilograms). Be that as it may, the additional weight is negated by the much torquier engine which puts out 668 ponies and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm).
It’s the LT4 small-block V8 with a Roots-type blower from the previous-generation Corvette Z06, an evolution of the LS9 in the C6 ZR1. Both of these cars are rear-wheel drive, yet the CT5-V Blackwing is better for dailying due to its more compliant suspension and better ingress/egress.
Despite their obvious differences, these GM-designed polar opposites couldn’t be closer on the track. Edmunds had the opportunity of testing them on an airfield-based course that includes a quarter-mile run, a hard braking zone, a handling section, as well as a roll race back to the start/finish line.
Despite less wheelspin from a standstill, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 simply doesn’t have the legs on the Cadillac on a long-enough stretch of road. The CT5-V Blackwing, on the other hand, struggles in the twisties due to its considerable heft and front-mounted supercharged engine. Over two races, the best results posted by these unlikely rivals were 31.4 seconds at 129.3 and 135.2 mph (make that 208 and 217.6 kph) over the start/finish line.
