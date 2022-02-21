Forgiato Cadillac Escalades Are Ample Evidence That 26s and 28s Are the New 22s

Same as always, Cadillac’s fifth-generation Escalade luxury full-size SUV is deeply related to other GM products. Chief among them would be Chevy’s Suburban and Tahoe, as well as the GMC Yukon/XL pair.
Alas, there is no reason to mistake one for the others. Caddy has always been great at setting itself apart from a crowd, especially from the design standpoint. And the Escalade is a true flagship SUV, especially in terms of size. Without even taking into account the long-wheelbase ESV, any Escalade – including a Sport trim – will dwarf in size just about anything else present on the road.
Including its stock wheels. Probably one of the most sought-after improvements to any custom Escalade would be to add a set of aftermarket wheels. And only then come ideas about being darkly menacing or shelling out an impactful color combination. Coincidentally, we have examples for both situations.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have uncovered a couple of interesting fifth-generation Caddy Escalade builds. Both were modified by Rim Source Motorsports, self-entitled as Maryland’s “largest car & truck customization supercenter.” Well, they needed the space. Since these Escalades are growing bigger with each iteration.
As someone noticed, aftermarket 26-inch and 28-inch wheels are now becoming the new 22s. After all, OEMs are quickly adopting the latter as stock offerings. Interestingly, neither Escalades looks out of place riding such humongous setups.
Just for the record, the black Escalade Sport packs a chromed set of 28-inch Forgiato Provette forged wheels. Meanwhile, the white 2022 Escalade rides stylishly and elegantly on black-and-white 26-inch Forgiato Durando M pieces. And while these may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there is no denying that anything smaller would make the Escalade dwarf them.
As for other details about the custom projects, there are none. Still, we can easily speculate that both have just one of two options under the hood. Either a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 or a 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel. And since the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 is not yet out and about alongside the Escalade-V, our money is on the gasoline V8.
