Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Rumored With “E-Booster” Front Axle, Approximately 700 HP

Tremec has recently filed a patent for a hybridized transaxle based on the TR-9080 DCT used in the Corvette Stingray, Z06, and Maserati MC20 supercar. But contrary to subsequent headlines, a new report suggests that the e-assisted transmission won’t be used in the Corvette E-Ray.
“Everything described in the patent filing absolutely flies in the face of everything our sources have told us to date,” wrote Muscle Cars & Trucks. “The answer we got was a resounding no,” highlighted the cited publication, which understands that an electrified front axle will provide all-electric propulsion at speeds up to 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour).
Before we go any further, it’s worth remembering these details haven’t been confirmed by General Motors at press time. The electrified front axle is loving called the “e-booster” system, and in combination with the LT2 small-block V8 of the Stingray, the E-Ray will allegedly belt out in the ballpark of 700 horsepower, some 30 more horsepower than the Corvette Z06.
The additional torque provided by the front-mounted electric motor will reportedly enable a zero-to-60 acceleration in the low two-second range, which is pretty insane for a sports car with a free-breathing pushrod V8. By comparison, General Motors lists the wide-bodied Z06 with 2.6 seconds.
The widebody appearance is shared with pre-production test mules and prototypes of the E-Ray although the hybrid variant features the Stingray’s exhaust layout instead of a center-exit design. Often described as the indirect successor of the seventh-generation Corvette Grand Sport, the Corvette E-Ray has been recently spied with 275/30 by 20-inch rubber up front and 345/25 by 21-inch boots out back. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP tires boast an asymmetric tread design and Le Mans-derived compounds.
Considering that the Stingray and Z06 both feature a big and empty center tunnel, the battery pack for the e-booster system could very well be located there. As for the frunk, the electric motor may use all the available space.
