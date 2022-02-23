Nissan Partners With RV Specialist Dethleffs To Offer Primastar Camper in Europe

Nissan was never a name to resonate with the camper van community, despite several attempts to delve into the RV world. After several concepts that looked promising, the Japanese stepped up the game with a new campervan based on the Primastar minivan. By partnering with seasoned campervan converter Dethleffs, Nissan shows it’s ready to take on the likes of Volkswagen California, Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo, or the Ford Nugget camper vans.
At the heart of the Primastar Seaside by Dethleffs camper van lies a concept featuring adjustable rail-mounted captain's chairs instead of the usual rear bench that many vans feature in this segment. The seats can be moved or removed as necessary, allowing additional space used for the cargo. Moreover, the owner will be able to buy additional seats, transforming the Primastar into a proper people carrier.
In the camper van department, the Primastar comes with a pop-up roof and two beds able to accommodate four adults either on the road or on the camping site. The 79x49 inch (200x125 cm) lower bed folds out in the cabin, while the 74x49 inch (189x125 cm) upper bed drops into place under the pop-up roof, which can be opened for fresh air.
The featured kitchenette comes with a two-burner gas cooktop and sink combo, a 36-liter refrigerator, and, of course, plenty of storage compartments. The removable dining table can be used by the whole family, thanks to the swivel front seats.
The Seaside camper van is based on the Tekna trim of the Nissan Primastar panel van, and is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine offering either 150 or 170 horsepower. Depending on customers’ needs, it can also be configured with a six-speed automatic transmission or with a manual gearbox.
Of course, like many other camper vans launched in Europe, the Primastar Seaside has little chance to come to the U.S. In fact, Nissan has discontinued the American NV and NV200 vans last year. The first customers who will be able to buy the Primastar Seaside starting this summer are those living in Germany. Nissan is exploring other markets in Europe, with France being one of the likely options.
In the camper van department, the Primastar comes with a pop-up roof and two beds able to accommodate four adults either on the road or on the camping site. The 79x49 inch (200x125 cm) lower bed folds out in the cabin, while the 74x49 inch (189x125 cm) upper bed drops into place under the pop-up roof, which can be opened for fresh air.
The featured kitchenette comes with a two-burner gas cooktop and sink combo, a 36-liter refrigerator, and, of course, plenty of storage compartments. The removable dining table can be used by the whole family, thanks to the swivel front seats.
The Seaside camper van is based on the Tekna trim of the Nissan Primastar panel van, and is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine offering either 150 or 170 horsepower. Depending on customers’ needs, it can also be configured with a six-speed automatic transmission or with a manual gearbox.
Of course, like many other camper vans launched in Europe, the Primastar Seaside has little chance to come to the U.S. In fact, Nissan has discontinued the American NV and NV200 vans last year. The first customers who will be able to buy the Primastar Seaside starting this summer are those living in Germany. Nissan is exploring other markets in Europe, with France being one of the likely options.