Dyno Run: 2021 BMW M4 (G82) Makes More Power Than Advertised

The S58 twin-turbocharged engine in the all-new M3 and M4 is downright impressive on paper. Thanks to a dyno run published by IND Distribution on Facebook, we also know that BMW has underrated it a little bit. 13 photos



Performance Eurowerks of Buffalo Grove, Illinois is the speed shop that owns the dyno, and the dynamometer is a DynoJet 424x with the optional Linx System. This piece of hardware is prone to false readings, there’s no arguing that, but we’re missing the point because three runs of the bone-stock M4 returned very similar horsepower and torque numbers.



The rear-wheel figures, however, should be taken with a grain of salt because the 15-percent rule doesn’t apply to newer vehicles. Advancements in driveline technologies have brought losses down to roughly 10 percent, but nevertheless, that still means



Based on the B58, the 3.0-liter powerplant rolled out in early 2019 with the X3 M and X4 M compact luxury crossovers. The twin-turbo mill, which flexes Valvetronic fully variable timing and the Double Vanos variable camshaft timing, is expected in the all-new M2 as well, which is due next year.



If you intend to purchase the showstopping coupe, prepare to spend



We arrived at Performance Eurowerks early to give the BMW M G82 its first crack (pre-break in) on their new Dynojet 424x... Posted by IND Distribution on Saturday, March 13, 2021 For the second generation of the M4, which bears the G82 codename, the Bavarian automaker quotes 473 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque at 2,650 rpm for the RWD non-Competition model. IND Distribution laid down 465 horsepower at 6,780 rpm and 409 pound-feet (555 Nm) at 4,530 rpm at the wheels, which translates to higher numbers at the crankshaft. An estimated loss of 15 percent means 547 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm), which is pretty amazing.Performance Eurowerks of Buffalo Grove, Illinois is the speed shop that owns the dyno, and the dynamometer is a DynoJet 424x with the optional Linx System. This piece of hardware is prone to false readings, there’s no arguing that, but we’re missing the point because three runs of the bone-stock M4 returned very similar horsepower and torque numbers.The rear-wheel figures, however, should be taken with a grain of salt because the 15-percent rule doesn’t apply to newer vehicles. Advancements in driveline technologies have brought losses down to roughly 10 percent, but nevertheless, that still means BMW has underrated the S58 straight-sixer.Based on the B58, the 3.0-liter powerplant rolled out in early 2019 with the X3 M and X4 M compact luxury crossovers. The twin-turbo mill, which flexes Valvetronic fully variable timing and the Double Vanos variable camshaft timing, is expected in the all-new M2 as well, which is due next year.If you intend to purchase the showstopping coupe, prepare to spend $71,800 before destination charge and optional extras. The Competition starts at $74,700 for the rear-driven version. If you want the M xDrive upgrade with RWD mode, you'll have to wait until late 2021 for it to become available.

