2022 Ferrari Roma Races Two British GT Greats To Prove It Has What It Takes

Can the 2022 Ferrari Roma defeat the new Bentley Continental GT Speed and the now well-known Aston Martin DBS Superleggera? We’ll find out soon enough. There’s a drag race happening that shows us who’s got what it takes!
This Saturday is as good as any to find out if the Italian high-end car manufacturing recipe for extended traveling is as good as the British one. Carwow’s Mat Watson proves it by drag racing the three in what can be considered a very elegant and rather fast unofficial competition.
Before the race even starts, we know you have your own favorite. But you must know the odds seem stacked against the prancing horse Italian supercar. Bentley shows up with a tweaked 6.0L W12 that produces 659 HP and an active all-wheel drive system, while the DBS Superleggera (that’s also a 1/10 Concorde Edition) is sporting a 5.2L V12 that puts out 715 HP for the rear wheels only – and has no launch control! Oddly enough, both have a torque of 900 Nm (664 ft-lb).
The new Ferrari Roma, on the other hand, presents itself with a modest 3.9L V8 that is capable of 620 HP and 760 Nm (560 ft-lb) of torque. Power is all sent to the rear wheels. Its biggest advantage – the weight. It comes in at 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs), which makes it a lot less heavy than its British counterparts. Also, it’s the cheapest car here – it costs “only” £171,000 ($232,460/€205,300).
The data alone tells us that the Continental GT Speed is poised for a win here. And that’s exactly what happens at the start. The Bentley easily finds enough traction to slingshot away while the other two follows.
But we don’t want to spoil the ending for you. Watch the video down below and see how the 2022 Roma performs. You’re in for a marvelous surprise.
