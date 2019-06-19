2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 V8 Engine Output Confirmed: 760 HP and 625 Lb.-Ft.

autoevolution
 

About five months after it detailed the crown jewel of the Shelby GT500 bloodline, American carmaker Ford finally released the performance figures for the monster engine fitted under the hood. And by all intents and purposes, this is the most powerful Ford model ever made.
In a very short statement captioned “Enough said” Ford revealed that the V8 engine that powers the car develops 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque, making the car the fastest street-legal Ford to have ever been produced. Until today (June 19), it was only known that the engine, a supercharged 5.2-liter aluminum alloy unit built by hand, develops more than 700 horsepower.

“Venomous strike: The all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever – with the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world. Enough said,” Ford says in its short statement.

Up until the launch of this model, the most powerful Ford ever made was the GT, with an output of 647 hp. Several one-off machines were made over the years that topped that, but until now there was never a production model more powerful than the GT.

Used in combination with a TREMEC 7-speed transmission, the engine in the new Mustang Shelby GT500 is capable of mid-three-second 0-60 mph acceleration and sub-11-second quarter-mile runs. The exact numbers are still to be announced by the Blue Oval.

The 2020 Shelby GT500 is a successor of a car introduced by American engineer Carroll Shelby in 1967, one year after Ford scored its historic 1-2-3 win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Since then, 52 years and six generations have passed, but nothing that came before can brag with the same performance figures as this new car.

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is based on the pre-facelift version of the Mustang (model years 2014-2017), just like its baby brother, the GT350.
