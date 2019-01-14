2020 Shelby GT500 Drops into Detroit With Carbon Wheels

They gave us the GT350 and the GT350R, but Ford/Shelby fans have been waiting five whole years to lay eyes on another GT500. The wait is finally over, as the supercar of muscle was literally dropped down into the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
With rumors talking about an electric Mustang crossover, it feels like we're looking at the pinnacle of pony technology right here. And part of that is the unusual carbon fiber wheel setup.
Thanks to the leaks specs, we know the carbon wheels are part of the Carbon Fiber Track Package. They look very cool in combination with the Performance Blue paint, sort of like an everyday version of the Ford GT supercar.
While the carbon wheels make you wonder when the first one is going to explode and sent the Mustang crashing, other carbon fiber elements such as the wing from the racing GT4 program are more welcomed.
What you really want to know here is how much power it's got. Unfortunately, Ford still won't make all the details official, but we know a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 sends more than 700 horsepower to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Even the driveshaft is made of carbon!
“With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow versus the Shelby GT350, along with the most advanced aero components and downforce we’ve ever offered, every millimeter of Shelby GT500’s fastback design is aimed at improving performance,” said Melvin Betancourt, Ford design manager.
Looking inside the thing, you'll notice the carbon dash inlay, familiar bucket seats stamped with Recaro logos and a rotary shifter, which is undoubtedly going to raise some eyebrows. There's also an option to have more comfortable seats and other convenience-oriented features. Ford is keeping prices a secret until the fall 2019 launch but did say a free driving school lesson will be offered.
Thanks to the leaks specs, we know the carbon wheels are part of the Carbon Fiber Track Package. They look very cool in combination with the Performance Blue paint, sort of like an everyday version of the Ford GT supercar.
While the carbon wheels make you wonder when the first one is going to explode and sent the Mustang crashing, other carbon fiber elements such as the wing from the racing GT4 program are more welcomed.
What you really want to know here is how much power it's got. Unfortunately, Ford still won't make all the details official, but we know a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 sends more than 700 horsepower to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Even the driveshaft is made of carbon!
“With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow versus the Shelby GT350, along with the most advanced aero components and downforce we’ve ever offered, every millimeter of Shelby GT500’s fastback design is aimed at improving performance,” said Melvin Betancourt, Ford design manager.
Looking inside the thing, you'll notice the carbon dash inlay, familiar bucket seats stamped with Recaro logos and a rotary shifter, which is undoubtedly going to raise some eyebrows. There's also an option to have more comfortable seats and other convenience-oriented features. Ford is keeping prices a secret until the fall 2019 launch but did say a free driving school lesson will be offered.