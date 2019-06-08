Ford F-150 Raptor V8 Reportedly In the Works

When Ford came out with the F-150 Raptor, everyone was a bit skeptical about the change from V8 and natural aspiration to V6 and twin turbocharging. But despite the sound penalty, the EcoBoost is more powerful and efficient than the 2-valve-per-cylinder Boss.
450 horsepower at 5,000 rpm, 510 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm, and the most off-road setup in the segment. There’s a lot to like about the F-150 Raptor, but nevertheless, there’s room for improvement. Not that long ago, “sources within Ford” told Car & Driver the Predator engine in the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 could be utilized for a special edition of the half-ton pickup.
A truck with more than 700 horsepower sounds rad, but a recent report from Ford Authority also pits the 7.3-liter V8 from the Super Duty as the other possibility. “Sources familiar with Ford product plans” did not go into detail, but the Godzilla promises “the most powerful V8 in its class” thanks to the 445-cu.in. displacement of the gasoline engine.
The tipsters believe the Godzilla “would offer more power and torque than the High-Output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6,” and that’s an interesting proposition if you believe in “no replacement for displacement.” Better still, the Godzilla can fit under the hood of the Mustang although Ford doesn’t plan to modify the 7.3-liter V8 for the world’s best-selling sports coupe.
On the basis of anonymity, the sources also mentioned the F-150 Raptor “is currently testing an eight-cylinder engine for an upcoming ultra-high-performance version of the truck.” The limited-run model could come as a reply to the Rebel TRX from Ram, which promises Hellcat V8 thrills and more off-road parts than the bone-stock Rebel. As if that wasn’t enough, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also developing the Rebel TR with the Banshee V8.
FCA hasn’t released a confirmation in regard to the TR and Banshee, but the 426-cu.in. displacement mirrors that of the Hellephant supercharged V8 crate engine. Being a product of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Banshee could be an evolution of the third-generation HEMI architecture that dates back to 2003 and the 345-cu.in. engine in the Dodge Ram 1500.
