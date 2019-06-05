Dodge Rolls Out Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition

autoevolution
 

Limited to the remaining part of the 2019 model year, the Octane Edition adds $1,495 to the $67,245 starting price of the Charger SRT Hellcat. The 707-horsepower sedan is capable of 204 miles per hour, boasting an eight-speed automatic transmission and Octane Red edges for the center stripe.
Black badging, black grille, and black 20-inch aluminum wheels are also featured, along with Brembo brakes with six pistons up front and four pistons for the rear wheels. Available in Pitch Black and White Knuckle, the Octane Edition flaunts SRT Performance Seats with Houndstooth insert, the Hellcat logo stitched into the seat back, and red accent stitching.

The cabin is a black-on-black affair, complemented with gloss-black interior trim and Dark Brushed II bezels for the center console and instrument panel. The torque of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 remains unchanged from the Charger SRT Hellcat, but that’s more than enough considering the dimensions of the rear wheels.

For the 2020 model year, Dodge will level up to the Widebody package for a handful of Charger models with V8 engine options. It’s understood the Charger Widebody will get the 797-horsepower version of the Hellcat from the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, but Dodge hasn’t made any comments in this regard for the time being. If that’s the case, torque will go up to 707 pound-feet (957 Nm) at 4,500 rpm.

Even though Ford Performance rolled out the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year, it’s the good ol’ Hellcat that has the upper hand in terms of output. But on the handling front, the Mustang-based muscle car could pose a problem to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE Track Package.

Turning our attention back to the Octane Edition, the limited-run sedan is available to order as we speak but first deliveries are scheduled for the fall of 2019. That’s knocking on the door of the 2020 model year, which means that Dodge will debut the Charger Widebody in a matter of months.

If it were your money, would you take the Octane Edition or wait for the Charger Widebody in Redeye flavor to arrive at dealerships?
