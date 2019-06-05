2020 Audi A6 allroad Revealed, Gets S6 3.0 BiTDI Engine for Some Reason

Dodge Rolls Out Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition

Limited to the remaining part of the 2019 model year, the Octane Edition adds $1,495 to the $67,245 starting price of the Charger SRT Hellcat. The 707-horsepower sedan is capable of 204 miles per hour, boasting an eight-speed automatic transmission and Octane Red edges for the center stripe. 9 photos



The cabin is a black-on-black affair, complemented with gloss-black interior trim and Dark Brushed II bezels for the center console and instrument panel. The torque of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 remains unchanged from the Charger SRT Hellcat, but that’s more than enough considering the dimensions of the rear wheels.



For the 2020 model year,



Even though Ford Performance rolled out the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year, it’s the good ol’ Hellcat that has the upper hand in terms of output. But on the handling front, the Mustang-based muscle car could pose a problem to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE Track Package.



Turning our attention back to the Octane Edition, the limited-run sedan is available to order as we speak but first deliveries are scheduled for the fall of 2019. That’s knocking on the door of the 2020 model year, which means that Dodge will debut the



If it were your money, would you take the Octane Edition or wait for the Charger Widebody in Redeye flavor to arrive at dealerships?