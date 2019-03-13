Ford Reveals How It Shaped the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

When the new Mustang Shelby GT500 hits the roads later this year, it will do so as the most powerful, fastest and advanced Ford car ever built. To keep the hype at current levels until the car actualy gets here, the Blue Oval saw fit to let the world know how the car was designed.

11 photos



During this process, engineers analyzed “more than 500 3D cooling and aerodynamic designs,” the most complicated of which were driven by professional driers on full chassis simulators at various Ford locations.



Cooling systems, front fascias, splitters, brake ducting, rear spoiler designs and a large louvered hood vent were all shaped and reshaped until they fit.



To save time when creating all these different parts, Ford used the manufacturing wonder of our time, 3D printing, at the Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan.



As soon as numbers added up, the carmaker went to build the prototype cars that were tested on tracks the likes of the Virginia International Raceway, NOLA Motorsports Park and GingerMan Raceway.



What resulted is a 700 horsepower machine that achieves a rear downforce of 550 pounds at 180 mph, mid-three-second 0-60 mph acceleration time and sub-11-second quarter-mile runs.



“This all-new aero design merges state-of-the-art design and materials technology with the craftsmanship of Ford racing expertise to create the most aero-capable Mustang ever,” said in a statement Steve Thompson, Ford Performance vehicle dynamics engineer.



“It’s powerful, balanced and consistent – even over extended track runs – which works to deliver more fun and greater confidence for drivers.”



Now that we know how the GT500 was built, all that's left to do is learn about the price tag Ford will stick on the car. As with all modern day cars, the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 started life in the virtual world, where a series of designs were created and trimmed with the engineering teams. That happened, says Ford , long before the first prototype cars were builtDuring this process, engineers analyzed “more than 500 3D cooling and aerodynamic designs,” the most complicated of which were driven by professional driers on full chassis simulators at various Ford locations.Cooling systems, front fascias, splitters, brake ducting, rear spoiler designs and a large louvered hood vent were all shaped and reshaped until they fit.To save time when creating all these different parts, Ford used the manufacturing wonder of our time, 3D printing, at the Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan.As soon as numbers added up, the carmaker went to build the prototype cars that were tested on tracks the likes of the Virginia International Raceway, NOLA Motorsports Park and GingerMan Raceway.What resulted is a 700 horsepower machine that achieves a rear downforce of 550 pounds at 180 mph, mid-three-second 0-60 mph acceleration time and sub-11-second quarter-mile runs.“This all-new aero design merges state-of-the-art design and materials technology with the craftsmanship of Ford racing expertise to create the most aero-capable Mustang ever,” said in a statement Steve Thompson, Ford Performance vehicle dynamics engineer.“It’s powerful, balanced and consistent – even over extended track runs – which works to deliver more fun and greater confidence for drivers.”Now that we know how the GT500 was built, all that's left to do is learn about the price tag Ford will stick on the car.