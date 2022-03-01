Stock Shelby GT500 Drags Challenger Hellcat, There's a Secret Behind Every Win

The age-long question of who wins a drag race stock-for-stock between a feisty Blue Oval and a quick Mopar gets a quartet of answers during just one night of action. Complete with owner explanations.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube gives us some feisty FoMoCo vs. Mopar action at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida (posted on February 28th, 2022). And probably no one will leave dissatisfied, as both gave us cool ten-second brawls.
Of course, given that we are dealing with a crimson Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a black Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, one might assume that vanity is a given. Well, you would be wrong, because not everything has to be a war. Peace can be found everywhere, even when a GT500 fights off a Hellcat.
This is because the owners were friends and decided to duke it out on the track in the best buddy kind of way. No need to take our word for granted, as the comments pretty much outline every secret regarding that string of passes. So, first things first, it turns out that both muscle cars were in stock form.
As such, the GT500 does have a slight advantage on paper, both in terms of hp and weight. Not to mention the transmission quickness, as explained by fans in the comments. So, one could imagine Shelby would take the win, especially since the owner also deployed a little trick. He dropped the air filter and box lid, as well as removed the hood vent rain tray.
Additionally, both cars ran on sticky tires, Mickey Thompson ET S/S for Hellcat and Toyo R888Rs for GT500. That means both drivers were ready to give it their best without also breaking the bank for huge mods. And it still was more than enough for entertaining action. By the way, we are not going to spoil the fun of watching by revealing the outcome. Just one hint: they are both consistent and deserve our respect for that!
Of course, given that we are dealing with a crimson Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a black Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, one might assume that vanity is a given. Well, you would be wrong, because not everything has to be a war. Peace can be found everywhere, even when a GT500 fights off a Hellcat.
This is because the owners were friends and decided to duke it out on the track in the best buddy kind of way. No need to take our word for granted, as the comments pretty much outline every secret regarding that string of passes. So, first things first, it turns out that both muscle cars were in stock form.
As such, the GT500 does have a slight advantage on paper, both in terms of hp and weight. Not to mention the transmission quickness, as explained by fans in the comments. So, one could imagine Shelby would take the win, especially since the owner also deployed a little trick. He dropped the air filter and box lid, as well as removed the hood vent rain tray.
Additionally, both cars ran on sticky tires, Mickey Thompson ET S/S for Hellcat and Toyo R888Rs for GT500. That means both drivers were ready to give it their best without also breaking the bank for huge mods. And it still was more than enough for entertaining action. By the way, we are not going to spoil the fun of watching by revealing the outcome. Just one hint: they are both consistent and deserve our respect for that!