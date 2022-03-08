Dodge Chargers Drag Challengers, All Mopars Have a Chance at Quarter Mile Glory

What happens when Hellcats, Widebodys, and Redeyes meet up at the drag strip? Well, they duke it out for all-out quarter-mile glory, of course. On more than one occasion.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another tasty little compilation for its newest video (embedded below) posted precisely on International Women’s Day 2022 (March 8th). However, it is not only targeted at ladies but all Mopar fans are invited to partake in the feisty shenanigans.
This time around, the action takes place at the South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia, both during the night and under broad daylight. Alas, the quality of the footage remains murky and grainy on occasions, so do excuse the out-of-focus moments. However, those are not enough to take away the pleasure of seeing these quick Mopars try to best each other.
Everything is put into perspective via a crimson Dodge Challenger (allegedly an SRT Redeye) first going for a 10.56s solo pass. Then, during the late hours of the night, we switch (from 0:39) to a black Challenger SRT Hellcat (allegedly a Widebody), duking it out in yin and yang Mopar fashion with a white Charger SRT Hellcat. The former performed slightly better: 11.04s versus a remarkably close 11.3s pass.
Entertaining, right? Well, it only gets better, with a few occasions to cause upset. First, the red Challenger comes back (at 0:55) to measure forces with the white Charger. It was a swift 10.49s to 11.11s victory. Then, a lonely truck dared to cause a Mopar ruckus by facing off with the latter. Alas, the light conceded the victory to Dodge. Case closed.
Back to the Charger versus Challenger brawls, a green sedan wanted a piece of the action against the black coupe. And it succeeded, yet again according to the winner’s light. Last but not least came the ultimate skirmish: black versus red Challenger. Well, do stay until the very end to see which Dodge won the quarter-mile night...
