How Much Do You Think a 6.5L V12 Lamborghini Aventador Engine Costs?

Here’s a hint: it is probably worth more than your daily driver, but that’s expected considering that it came from a full-blown Italian supercar and that it is in top-notch condition, or so the vendor claims.
Listed for grabs on eBay by a company based in Rancho Cordova, California, specialized in selling all kinds of car parts, this naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 came from a Lamborghini Aventador. The Italian exotic had roughly 10,000 miles (~16,000 km) on the clock when the mill was removed, and it “was a complete running and driving” vehicle, made in 2012, when that happened.
Prior to being separated from the exotic machine, “there were no faults or issues” with the engine, according to the ad. The vendor encourages anyone interested in buying it to take a close look at all the photos accompanying the listing, and get in touch with them should they have any questions on the topic. The lump is accompanied by a “90-day replacement warranty,” and “30-day satisfaction guarantee,” and “all return shipping fees will be paid by the buyer.”
As for the ‘how much does it actually cost’ part of the story, that would be $60,000, before the “added $5,000 core charge to the total invoice that will be refunded once your core engine has been returned.” If we had that much money to blow on an exotic engine that doesn’t feature a transmission, then we’d buy it in a heartbeat, prior to making sure that it functions as advertised.
Such a part shouldn’t only interest those who own an Aventador, as it would be a great addition to any project car that has enough room under the hood for it. If you’re not willing to pay that much for it, but would still want an exotic engine, then you could land a V12 from the Ferrari FF from $30,000 plus shipping, or a V8 from the 458 Italia for a couple of thousand less.
