Pristine 1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport Heading to Auction

Combining low-volume rarity, impressive looks, and incredible performance, the Bugatti EB110 Super Sport represents a fascinating piece of Bugatti history and was one of the most desirable supercars back in the 1990s.
It was designed by Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli, who resurrected the brand in 1987 after a long period of inactivity and created a car worthy of the renowned Bugatti name.
Only 30 examples of the EB110 were produced, so coming across one is like finding the needle in the haystack. Finding an example in pristine condition is an even more exceptional feat.
Gooding&Company has a listing for one of the 30 Super Sports ever produced. The model offered by the auction house is dressed in Grigio Chiaro Metallizato (Light Gray Metallic) with a black leather interior and has only 991 kilometers (615.7 miles) on the clock.
Romano Artioli introduced the EB110 Super Sport in 1991, with the model incorporating some important innovations in the automotive world at the time, including the carbon-fiber chassis built by Aérospatiale, the makers of the Concorde supersonic airliner.
The nickname of the supercar is a reference to Ettore Bugatti, the company’s founding father, and celebrates his 110th birthday.
With an angular and aggressive body shape penned by Giampalo Bendini and Marcello Gandini, the EB110 didn’t disappoint in terms of looks. As for performance, the supercar was one of the mightiest of its era, featuring a 3.5-litre V-12 fitted with five valves per cylinder and four turbochargers.
The EB110 Super Sport iteration was launched at the Geneva Salon in 1992 and featured some upgrades to further increase performance. It was equipped with a new ECU, larger injectors, and a less restrictive exhaust system, which helped increase horsepower by 60 BHP (44.7 kW/60.8 PS) to 610 BHP (454.8 kW/618 PS). Bugatti engineers also swapped some aluminum panels for carbon Kevlar and thus managed to reduce overall weight by more than 150 kg (330 pounds).
Thanks to these upgrades, the EB110 SS was able to do the 0 to 100 kph (0-60 mph) in 3.26 seconds and reach a top speed of 355 kph (221 mph), a performance unmatched by other supercars of that time, like the Ferrari F50 or the Porsche GT1. By modern standards, it might not be the fastest car made by Bugatti, but it does remain a legend to this day.
This EB110 SS example will be auctioned off by Gooding & Company at its Pebble Beach auction set to take place on August 19 and 20.
Only 30 examples of the EB110 were produced, so coming across one is like finding the needle in the haystack. Finding an example in pristine condition is an even more exceptional feat.
Gooding&Company has a listing for one of the 30 Super Sports ever produced. The model offered by the auction house is dressed in Grigio Chiaro Metallizato (Light Gray Metallic) with a black leather interior and has only 991 kilometers (615.7 miles) on the clock.
Romano Artioli introduced the EB110 Super Sport in 1991, with the model incorporating some important innovations in the automotive world at the time, including the carbon-fiber chassis built by Aérospatiale, the makers of the Concorde supersonic airliner.
The nickname of the supercar is a reference to Ettore Bugatti, the company’s founding father, and celebrates his 110th birthday.
With an angular and aggressive body shape penned by Giampalo Bendini and Marcello Gandini, the EB110 didn’t disappoint in terms of looks. As for performance, the supercar was one of the mightiest of its era, featuring a 3.5-litre V-12 fitted with five valves per cylinder and four turbochargers.
The EB110 Super Sport iteration was launched at the Geneva Salon in 1992 and featured some upgrades to further increase performance. It was equipped with a new ECU, larger injectors, and a less restrictive exhaust system, which helped increase horsepower by 60 BHP (44.7 kW/60.8 PS) to 610 BHP (454.8 kW/618 PS). Bugatti engineers also swapped some aluminum panels for carbon Kevlar and thus managed to reduce overall weight by more than 150 kg (330 pounds).
Thanks to these upgrades, the EB110 SS was able to do the 0 to 100 kph (0-60 mph) in 3.26 seconds and reach a top speed of 355 kph (221 mph), a performance unmatched by other supercars of that time, like the Ferrari F50 or the Porsche GT1. By modern standards, it might not be the fastest car made by Bugatti, but it does remain a legend to this day.
This EB110 SS example will be auctioned off by Gooding & Company at its Pebble Beach auction set to take place on August 19 and 20.