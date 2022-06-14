Abandoned Railroad Depot Is a Dusty Time Capsule Loaded With Classic Cars

More on this:

1 Hoard of Abandoned Classic Cars Was Completely Reclaimed by Nature

2 Filthy Saab 93 Gets First Wash in 51 Years, Morphs Into Beautiful Survivor

3 1972 Pontiac LeMans Gets Pulled Out of Collapsing Barn, It's a Numbers-Matching Survivor

4 Abandoned House in the Woods Has a Yard Full of Old Cars and Trucks

5 1959 Saab 93 Spent 51 Years in a Barn, Gets Rescued