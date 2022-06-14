Abandoned Railroad Depot Is a Dusty Time Capsule Loaded With Classic Cars

The junkyard is the number one place to go to if you're looking for derelict classics, but it seems you can find old cars just about anywhere nowadays. Barns and backyards? Sure! Abandoned mansions and creepy forest? We've seen a few. But now it's time to add railroad depots to the list.
Yes, I know, railroad depots should house something else entirely, but this isn't your regular train depot. This place hasn't been used like one for quite some time. The property was transformed into a car crushing facility back in the 2000s, but it was probably used as a junkyard long before that. So the fact that it's loaded with cars isn't all that surprising.
The building isn't completely abandoned, but no one is really taking care of it or the cars inside. And because it's surrounded by derelict cars waiting to be dismantled for parts or crushed, the depot and its contents remained untouched for years.
And yes, it's loaded with junk, old appliances, and whatnot, but it's also home to a few cool classics. None are extremely rare or valuable, but there's something about old cars waiting for a second chance under a thick layer of dust.
The footage kicks off with a 1960 Ford Thunderbird. An icon of the era, this particular model was sold in more than 90,000 units, so it's not exactly scarce. But it's a cool-looking car that's still in one piece. Yeah, it's pretty rough but complete and definitely salvageable.
If you're into the sleeker fourth-generation Thunderbird, there is a 1965 example parked in here as well. And it still has a numbers-matching 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 under the hood.
A pair of 1950s Plymouths were also lucky enough to be stored here rather than spend their retirement years outside. While the four-door appears to be rat-infested, the two-door boasts a cool visor that's probably more expensive than the car itself right now. I mentioned this before, but just so you know, I'm that weird guy who's into classic cars with visors.
The 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon that's also parked here doesn't have one (and it's also missing the engine), but it's a two-door grocery-getter that would look nice next to a Chevrolet Nomad from the era.
But now it's time to talk about my favorite car here, the Hudson Wasp that shows up at the 13:40-minute mark. Based on the front fascia, it's a 1955 version, which means it was produced after Hudson and Nash merged to form American Motors Corporation.
The redesign ruined its sleek appearance, which was originally shared with the iconic Hornet, but this particular model year is notably rarer than the 1952-to-1954 Wasps. That's because traditional Hudson buyers left the marque after the merger and the company sold only 7,191 units in 1955 (down from 17,792 in 1954).
But more importantly, the car appears to be in solid condition, the engine still turns (perhaps an inline-six?), and it's still finished in factory paint. Which might shine again after a good cleaning.
Finally, there's also a 1958 Oldsmobile 88, one of the most flamboyant cars of the late 1950s. It has a massive front grille, loads of chrome, imposing rear fins, and a fancy (but dirty for now) interior. Unfortunately, the 371-cubic-inch (6.1-liter) Rocket V8 is no longer under the hood. But what a cool car!
Hit the play button below to see them all and tell me which one would you save and why.
