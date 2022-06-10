1959 Saab 93 Spent 51 Years in a Barn, Gets Rescued

If I had a dollar for every Chevrolet Tri-Five barn find I've seen in 2022, I'd have enough cash to buy a restored Bel Air. With that in mind, here's something a little bit different: a 1959 Saab 93 that spent more than a half-century in a barn.
Produced from 1956 to 1960, the Saab 93 is a classic you rarely see on public roads right now. Not only because Saab built a little more than 50,000 units in five years, but also because this tiny car wasn't very popular outside Sweden.
Yes, it was the first Saab to be exported beyond the company's home borders and many 93s went to the United States, but have you seen one in the metal in recent years?
While they do show up at local cars & coffee events from time to time, you're more likely to spot a Saab 93 on the road in Sweden. However, many of these classics are stuck in storage. Some are preserved as restored classics, while others have been forgotten for decades.
The 1959 Saab 93 you see here is of the latter category. I don't know the full story and the fact that the video is in Swedish doesn't help, but apparently, this 93 spent a whopping 51 years in a barn. Yup, it was parked back in 1971, after only 12 years on the road.
Was it retired due to mechanical issues? Maybe the owner couldn't drive it anymore? These are questions I cannot answer, but the car appears to be in solid condition. Sure, it's covered in a thick layer of dust, it has a few rust spots, and the upholstery has seen better days, but all these details indicate that the 93 was in great shape when it was parked in the barn.
Come 2022 and the tiny Swedish classic was finally dragged out into the light. Not surprisingly, the car no longer runs, so it was loaded on a small trailer. Hopefully, it's off to a loving home and an owner that will put it back on its feet.
If you're not very familiar with the Saab 93, it was introduced in 1956 as a replacement for the 92. A small family car measuring only four meters (157.5 inches), it was only available in a two-door coupe layout. Unlike its successor, the 96, it was originally built with suicide doors (which were replaced in 1959).
All cars were fitted with 750cc, two-stroke three-cylinder engine connected to a three-speed manual. It was rated at only 33 horsepower.
While it was far from powerful, the tiny and light coupe enjoyed a successful racing career. It won several rallies in Europe and scored a class win at the Mille Miglia in 1957. It also finished second in class (and 12th overall) in the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.
