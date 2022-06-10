Abandoned House in the Woods Has a Yard Full of Old Cars and Trucks

People don't abandon houses as often as they leave cars behind, but it happens. And when it does, the said properties are usually looted and vandalized. Fortunately, some people like to quietly explore such places to get a closer look at all the stuff that was left behind. And sometimes these properties also include classic cars.
Most times, it's just a hoard of old vehicles that no one really cares about, especially since they're usually in an advanced state of decay. But sometimes, explorers stumble across valuable cars that are worth six-figure sums. It's not the case here, but this abandoned property is home to a few vehicles that haven't been moved in decades.
I don't know the exact location of this place, but both the house and the car graveyard appear to be deep in the woods. The property has been abandoned for at least 10 years now and it's already been taken over by mother nature.
Why was it abandoned? Well, there's no info on that, but the fact that the house has collapsed may provide a hint. My best guess is that whoever lived here passed away a long time ago and there was no one left to take care of the property. Or maybe the current owner just doesn't care about it.
The cars are in the same shape as the house. They're either rusty or have been destroyed by trees that fell on them. The 1970s Chrysler Cordoba, for instance, is half-buried in branches and it's so rusty that it's simply not worth saving.
And I know the Cordoba isn't such a great car coming from the Malaise Era and all, but it's a cool design that was quite popular back in the day. There's a second Chrysler from the 1980s parked in there too, but it's completely blocked by vegetation.
The mini pickup truck collection is far more interesting though because it includes a pair of classic Dodge haulers. One seems to be a D Series from the 1970s, while the second one is an early Ram. The latter was introduced in 1981 when Dodge revamped the third-generation D Series.
Perhaps the most valuable of the two, the 1970s hauler is in bad condition. Not only squashed almost beyond recognition by a tree but it's also packed with junk and pretty rusty inside and out. The Ram is in far better shape and still has a V8 under the hood, but it's probably not worth restoring either.
The same goes for the first-generation Ford Ranger that was abandoned here. It has a nice bed cap that appears to be custom-made, but it's an early 1990s version that's not worth much in this condition.
But these vehicles do offer some hints as to when this place might have been abandoned. Because while some of them have been sitting since the 1990s, the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Camry were last registered in 2009. So this place was probably abandoned completely some 12 or 13 years ago.
All told, it looks like a nice setup for a zombie apocalypse or a slasher/horror movie, so make sure you check it out in the video below. Yes, it would all be better at night, but it's still a bit unsettling if you get into the mood.
