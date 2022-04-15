1955 Chevy Tri-Five Leaves the Nomad Life Behind, Gets Reborn With a Restomod Twist

To the untrained eye, this Chevrolet Nomad looks like a well-preserved, freshly-painted, and reupholstered example. However, those who know where to look will instantly tell you that there is more than meets the eye.
Built in 1955, which was the Tri-Five’s first year of production before it was replaced by the Bel Air in 1958, it underwent a frame-off restoration. As a result, everything was either taken care of or replaced altogether, hence the top-notch overall condition.
It sports a beautiful black paint, contrasted by the usual chrome trim. For the wheels, the person whose name is written on the dotted line went for a five-spoke set, with a shiny finish. Look behind them, and you will see modern brakes, with cross-drilled rotors that are bigger at the front and smaller at the rear. The red calipers are new too, and so are the pads, ducts, and everything else.
But why does it need such serious stopping power? Well, you will have to take a peek under the hood for that, as this Chevy Nomad has a more modern engine. It is a 5.7-liter LS1 V8, with undisclosed output and torque, yet depending on the internals, it likely develops anywhere between 300 and 350 horses. In this case, it works in concert with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Giving this resurrected old timer a classy feel is the brown leather upholstery inside, applied to the seats, center console, and door cards. The headliner, sun visors, pillars, carpets, and floor mats follow the same route, and so does the entire luggage compartment. The dials look prettier than ever, and the resurrected steering wheel deserves to be mentioned as well.
This Nomad is currently looking for a new home, and it has been listed by Mecum for their Tulsa auction scheduled for June 9-11. Theirs is no estimated selling price accompanying the ad, but we can tell you that similar builds usually change hands for anywhere between $150,000 and over $200,000.
