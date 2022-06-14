Land Rover Defender First Driven by Prince Philip Is Up for Grabs

That His Royal Highness the late Prince Philip had a deep passion for Land Rovers is no secret to anyone. And even though he was in a position where he could drive pretty much anything he fancied, he remained loyal to the car brand for most of his life. Now, one of the Rovers first driven by the Duke of Edinburgh is up for grabs.
Land Rover enthusiasts who are interested in royal history have the chance to make a Defender 110 County previously owned by Prince Philip their own, as the vehicle has been put up for auction on Collecting Cars.
The royal SUV is a 2010 model that catered to Prince Philip’s driving needs before moving on to its current owner, who took good care of it for the last 11 years.
According to the listing, the Defender 110 County has just 15,451 miles (24,865 km) on the odometer and it is in very good condition, with only a few small scuff marks and a barely noticeable chip on the front windscreen. The most recent service was carried out this past May.
It comes in Keswick Green paint, power comes from a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four diesel engine capable of delivering 121 hp, and it sits on a set of 16-inch Boost alloys shod in General Grabber TR tires.
On the inside, everything looks as new, as the original dark gray upholstery has been covered in seat protectors. Electric front windows, heated front seats, and A/C are also part of the package.
“This smart and well-maintained Defender is sure to take pride of place in any collection of iconic British vehicles, and needs nothing to be pressed into service as a reliable, versatile and thoroughly accomplished daily driver or off-road companion,” the listing reads.
You can place a bid on this example of the legendary Land Rover Defender until June 17, when the auction ends. And this piece of royal history could very well turn out to be a bargain, considering the current bid sits at $24,200 (£20,000).
