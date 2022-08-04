2023 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO XI Steps Into the Rendering Building as a Modified Audi RS 3

A good chunk of the automotive industry is all about crossovers and electric vehicles these days, and no big player seems to take risks anymore. If they did, then we wouldn’t have Mustangs that aren’t Mustangs (ahem, Mach-E), and Pumas, and Eclipses that have gone down the high-riding route.
Speaking of Mitsubishi, their product lineup is anything but exciting, yet that wasn’t always the case. Remember the mighty Lancer Evolution? Why of course you do, as it hasn’t been that long since they last made one.
The sporty sedan with rally DNA will probably never return, and if it does, chances are it will be turned into a crossover, just like the Eclipse, maybe with an all-quiet powertrain too, because there is no risk in that, is it? After all, there are several battery-electric crossovers that it would challenge in terms of sales.
Now, you might be wondering what is up with the pictures shared in the gallery, and there is a simple answer to that: renderings. They have andras.s.veres, as the digital artist is known on social media, behind them, who started off by using the body of an Audi RS 3 to come up with a hypothetical Lancer EVO XI, mixing it with styling traits borrowed from the Outlander.
While the typical front and rear ends do scream Mitsubishi at the top of their lungs, and the vehicle is fitted with a familiar body kit, including that vented hood and large wing out back, everything else is basically an Audi. The premium subcompact sports sedan’s design is obvious when looking at the profile, and kind of makes the whole project a bit odd. But hey, we are willing to endure a lot of things in order to see a brand new Lancer EVO gracing a car show and then hitting the roads again, and we’re certain most of you feel the same.
The sporty sedan with rally DNA will probably never return, and if it does, chances are it will be turned into a crossover, just like the Eclipse, maybe with an all-quiet powertrain too, because there is no risk in that, is it? After all, there are several battery-electric crossovers that it would challenge in terms of sales.
Now, you might be wondering what is up with the pictures shared in the gallery, and there is a simple answer to that: renderings. They have andras.s.veres, as the digital artist is known on social media, behind them, who started off by using the body of an Audi RS 3 to come up with a hypothetical Lancer EVO XI, mixing it with styling traits borrowed from the Outlander.
While the typical front and rear ends do scream Mitsubishi at the top of their lungs, and the vehicle is fitted with a familiar body kit, including that vented hood and large wing out back, everything else is basically an Audi. The premium subcompact sports sedan’s design is obvious when looking at the profile, and kind of makes the whole project a bit odd. But hey, we are willing to endure a lot of things in order to see a brand new Lancer EVO gracing a car show and then hitting the roads again, and we’re certain most of you feel the same.