Get Up Close and Personal With Colin McRae's First-Ever, Forgotten Rally Car

More on this:

1 A Look Back at the Rally-Bread Impreza 22B STi, the Ultimate Street-Legal Subaru

2 The Subaru Rally Car That Started It All Is For Sale

3 Colin McCrae's Iconic Subaru WRX Sells For Half a Million Dollars, Buyer Pays in BitCoin

4 Toyota GR Yaris Goes After Older Celica GT-Four Sibling, Crushes It in Race

5 Street-Legal Prodrive Subaru Impreza 22B STI World Rally Car Looks, Sounds Epic