Modern Plymouth Road Runner Digitally Relates to Challengers Instead of Chargers

Back in the late 1960s, as the muscle car movement took flight, automakers also soared their prices. But that also gave them enough space to market more than one entry into the fold.
For example, Plymouth one day decided it needed something just as cool and focused on performance but a bit cheaper than its upscale GTX. So, in 1968, they came up with the Road Runner idea – even paying Warner Bros. a load of money to use the name and figure from their cartoons, plus it even developed a true “beep, beep” horn to go along with the ride.
The first generation naturally used the Chrysler B-body architecture and was the basis for the Superbird creation, while the second and third iterations tied the knot even closer with related models from the group, such as the Satellite, GTX, and Fury but also the Chrysler Cordoba or Dodge Coronet and Charger. Its swan song, though, occurred quickly as it switched to a trim and graphics package from 1976 until its demise in 1980 as part of the Plymouth Volaré series.
That is the gist of the official story – but what if someone decided it was time for a revival? Even an unofficial, digital one. Well, as it turns out, the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. Together with the automotive news outlet, the pixel master has envisioned a modern, remastered Road Runner that could act as yet another pony/muscle car for the Stellantis family.
Interestingly, on this occasion, the creators decided to make obvious use of the contemporary Dodge Challenger likeness – as opposed to keeping the sibling relationship with the Charger as the latter is now a ‘serious’ sedan. But, of course, that quickly brought a bunch of mixed feelings to the surface from within the fan community. Frankly, that was no surprise at all. So, does it get your upvote or not?
The first generation naturally used the Chrysler B-body architecture and was the basis for the Superbird creation, while the second and third iterations tied the knot even closer with related models from the group, such as the Satellite, GTX, and Fury but also the Chrysler Cordoba or Dodge Coronet and Charger. Its swan song, though, occurred quickly as it switched to a trim and graphics package from 1976 until its demise in 1980 as part of the Plymouth Volaré series.
That is the gist of the official story – but what if someone decided it was time for a revival? Even an unofficial, digital one. Well, as it turns out, the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. Together with the automotive news outlet, the pixel master has envisioned a modern, remastered Road Runner that could act as yet another pony/muscle car for the Stellantis family.
Interestingly, on this occasion, the creators decided to make obvious use of the contemporary Dodge Challenger likeness – as opposed to keeping the sibling relationship with the Charger as the latter is now a ‘serious’ sedan. But, of course, that quickly brought a bunch of mixed feelings to the surface from within the fan community. Frankly, that was no surprise at all. So, does it get your upvote or not?