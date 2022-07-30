Subaru Recalls Nearly 60,000 Units of the WRX to Replace the Backup Lamp Switch

Produced between model years 2015 and 2021, the VA-body Subaru WRX all-wheel-drive sedan has been recalled in the United States of America. No fewer than 59,934 units are called back to replace the reverse light switch, which may corrode and become inoperative. In addition to the backup lights, the rearview camera image won’t display in reverse.
The Japanese automaker received the first field report from the U.S. market in October 2019. The chronology of events then skips to February 2020, when Subaru identified a non-conductive film that builds up on the terminal contact surfaces and plate spring surfaces when exposed to heated oil.
This ultimately results in the electrical failure of the switch, rendering the lights and camera inoperative. Test results indicate that failures are possible “under excessive or abusive driving conditions.” Pardon my French, but isn’t the rally-bred WRX designed to handle such driving conditions?
More than a year later, in March 2021, the company identified an unexpected increase in field reports from a different market. Subaru didn’t have a choice but investigate, although the automaker sure dragged its feet about it. Come September 2021, additional testing revealed that the non-conductive copper sulfide film can build up at a lower temperature than originally determined when exposed to the heated oil over extended driving periods.
The chronology of events concludes with one technical report in the United States as of July 2022. Subaru isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition, which has been classified as a voluntary safety recall.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the faulty switch is manufactured by Japanese supplier Diamond & Zebra Electric. The switch bears two component part numbers, and the remedy switch is said to feature an improved design. Owner notification will begin on September 19th, and the affected WRX vehicles were produced between November 13th, 2013 and October 21st, 2021.
This ultimately results in the electrical failure of the switch, rendering the lights and camera inoperative. Test results indicate that failures are possible “under excessive or abusive driving conditions.” Pardon my French, but isn’t the rally-bred WRX designed to handle such driving conditions?
More than a year later, in March 2021, the company identified an unexpected increase in field reports from a different market. Subaru didn’t have a choice but investigate, although the automaker sure dragged its feet about it. Come September 2021, additional testing revealed that the non-conductive copper sulfide film can build up at a lower temperature than originally determined when exposed to the heated oil over extended driving periods.
The chronology of events concludes with one technical report in the United States as of July 2022. Subaru isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition, which has been classified as a voluntary safety recall.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the faulty switch is manufactured by Japanese supplier Diamond & Zebra Electric. The switch bears two component part numbers, and the remedy switch is said to feature an improved design. Owner notification will begin on September 19th, and the affected WRX vehicles were produced between November 13th, 2013 and October 21st, 2021.