Subaru Recalls WRX STI in Australia Over Electrical Fault

Codenamed VA, the first-generation Subaru WRX STI has been recalled in Australia to the tune of 5,702 units. Affected cars were produced between 2015 and 2021, according to the recall report published by the authorities.
According to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, and Communications, the reverse lamps may not illuminate when the reverse gear is selected. The rearview camera may not display an image either, which increases the risk of a collision and occupant injury.
Affected owners can book their vehicle for a free remedy at dealerships nationwide. The nearest retailer can be found on subaru.com.au/retailers. Alternatively, affected owners can get in touch with Subaru Australia by ringing 1800-226-643 for the Japanese brand’s customer relations team.
Subaru of America issued a similar safety recall campaign on July 21st. No fewer than 59,934 examples of the breed were called back in the United States, with 1% of them believed to exhibit the aforementioned problem.
Subaru received the first report from the U.S. market in October 2019. Come February 2020, the company identified a non-conductive film building up on the terminal contact surfaces and plate spring surfaces when exposed to heated oil, resulting in the backup lamp switch going kaput.
Produced by Diamond & Zebra Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd. in Osaka, the backup lamp switch bears two part numbers, namely 32005AA111 and 32005AA112. The remedy switch features different materials for the terminal and plate spring, which should prohibit the build-up of corrosion.
If the switch were to fail, drivers may notice the rearview monitor not displaying and the indicator in the combination meter not displaying R for reverse. Affected owners in the U.S. will be notified on September 19th.
Replaced by the VB series, the VA-body WRX STI for the Japanese market is the final application of the EJ20 2.0-liter turbo boxer engine. Over in Australia and the U.S., the WRX STI uses the EJ25 2.5-liter boxer. The VB, which is only available in WRX guise, is rocking the 2.4-liter FA24 introduced by the Ascent for the 2019 model year, albeit retuned for more power.
