Lori Harvey's Latest Post Shows She and Her Lamborghini Urus Make the Best Team

Models and cars go hand in hand, especially when it comes to an impromptu photoshoot. In a new series of pictures posted on her Instagram account, Lori Harvey’s Lamborghini Urus is parked behind her, but it steals the show.
Lori Harvey’s driving skills seem to have improved since she flipped her Mercedes G-Wagen in October 2019. Since then, she has been loyal to her Lamborghini Urus, which she received for Christmas from her stepfather Steve Harvey in 2020.
The SUV, which is the only one from Lamborghini’s current lineup, provides a lot of comfort and luxury, looks imposing, and comes with a powerful performance. Plus, it looks very good in pictures, as Lori proved with her latest set of pictures.
The 25-year-old social media personality posed in a covered parking lot, wearing a vintage Prince T-shirt and a silver skirt, standing in front of her silver-gray SUV. Back when she received it, the Urus came with white paint, as you can see in our gallery. But it does look more expressive and imposing this way, though.
The Urus is put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that cranks out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In 2018, when the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand unveiled the Urus, it was the fastest SUV out there. While it no longer sits in the first spot, it’s still among the fastest, with the car manufacturer claiming it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in only 3.6 seconds. The Urus has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Whenever she needs to attend different events, Lori Harvey usually goes for a GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, or Rolls-Royce Ghost. But when it comes to getting in the driver’s seat for errands or for a casual drive, her Urus is her go-to car. And they do make a great team.
