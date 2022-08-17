2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Photographed Uncamouflaged

“Way over 1,200 HP” is the peak output of the GranTurismo Folgore, pictured here without camouflage. Spied at Pebble Beach in California, which means that its worldwide debut is right around the corner, the all-electric variant rocks three motors for full active torque vectoring.
Maserati dubs this fellow the “first luxury EV coupe,” and it’s pretty obvious the Italian marque will describe its open-top sibling as the “first luxury EV convertible.” The zero-emission model is expected to weigh approximately 175 kilograms (386 pounds) more than its V6 counterpart.
Rather than picking up your pitchfork, bear in mind the V6 in the GranTurismo is the Nettuno that Maserati premiered in the MC20. Instead of a dual-clutch gearbox shared with the C8 Corvette, the force-fed sixer is expected to be paired with the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic tranny.
Although unconfirmed, it’s certain that Maserati won’t offer a manual. Not only would it sell much worse than the automatic and full-electric versions, but it would also be slower to 60 mph (97 kph) than both. That’s why the Prancing Horse of Maranello and the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese have discontinued their manuals. Also worthy of note, fine-tuning a vehicle for a manual box and the type approval would cost way too much money.
The Italian automaker’s latest results and electrification plan highlights “the fastest full electric in the luxury market,” referring to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.xx seconds. Maserati further mentioned a top speed in excess of 300 kilometers per hour (that’ll be 186 miles per hour).
To whom it may concern, as in prospective customers, Maserati has also confirmed best-in-class handling, the lowest full-electric vehicle in the luxury segment, a signature vehicle dynamics control module, inverters derived from the Formula E electric series, and a multi-material platform.
Will it be enough to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid? Only time will tell. An even bigger question concerns the 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore’s relation to the soon-to-be-revealed Dodge electric muscle car, which is due to premiere in the guise of a concept in a few hours’ time.
