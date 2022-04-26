Lori Harvey Matches Her Black Outfit to Her Ride, a GMC Yukon, Looks Effortlessly Chic

Models and cars go hand in hand, and Lori Harvey discovered that a while ago. Wearing a black outfit, she didn’t miss the opportunity to snatch a few shots of girls’ night, which included a ride in a GMC Yukon SLE and some pictures in which a BMW and a Rolls-Royce also show up in the background.
When you think of Lori Harvey, her recent accomplishments have set her apart from being just Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. In 2017, she debuted on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Spring Summer ‘17 show in Milan, Italy, and has created a name for herself in the industry. At just 25 years old, the model-turned-entrepreneur now has her own skin line and created a capsule collection with Naked Wardrobe.
And she has quite an eye for powerful vehicles. In a new post on social media, the model has given us a glimpse of what girls’ night looked like, and it was exactly what you’d imagine: glam pictures.
She arrived at the restaurant in a GMC Yukon SUV. The SLE trim seats up to nine passengers, and it can be ordered with either a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine or a 5.3-liter V8 gasoline engine, both mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The latter delivers 355 horsepower (360 ps) at 5,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) at 4,100 rpm and it's available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.
When she arrived at the venue, the model posed with two other black vehicles parked in the background: an old-gen BMW 3 Series and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Lori is no stranger to powerful vehicles, as her day-to-day choice is a Lamborghini Urus. But she doesn’t get many chances to test the limits of her cars, because, in Los Angeles, “traffic is almost always insane, no matter what time of day it is,” as she recently told Interview Magazine.
