Lori Harvey Calls Gas Prices "Horrible" After Refuelling Her Lamborghini Urus

The price of gas is one of the most pressing issues of our times – and no one is happy. And, although you may think differently, neither are celebrities. Lori Harvey just called the prices “horrible” after filing up her Lamborghini Urus.
We’re not all that lucky as Alex Orchin, who owns the world’s smallest car, and his gas bill is just around 9.2 dollars (£7). The rest of us have to add more to get our gas indicator moving.
And model Lori Harvey is among the latest who show anger with these prices. The model, who is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, shared a short video on her Instagram Stories on March 30, that shows the inside of her Lamborghini Urus, then zooms in to the screen of the fuel dispenser pump.
There, we can see that her total was $108.30, after getting nearly 17 gallons of fuel (16,924, according to the screen). She added the text below: “This is horrible,” with an upset emoji, which you can see in our gallery.
And she didn’t even seem to fill up the fuel tank of the Urus, which has a capacity of 22.45 gallons (reserve tank included) and has a fuel consumption of 18.5 mpg US (12.7 l/100Km).
The SUV, which is the only one in Lamborghini’s current lineup, comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, that, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
Based on these figures, the Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there. The Italian carmaker claims it can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Lori received the Urus in 2020 for Christmas from her stepfather, and it has been her go-to vehicle. She's been recently photographed hopping in it after her Pilates session. But with the gas price skyrocketing, she might think twice about driving her Urus now.
And model Lori Harvey is among the latest who show anger with these prices. The model, who is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, shared a short video on her Instagram Stories on March 30, that shows the inside of her Lamborghini Urus, then zooms in to the screen of the fuel dispenser pump.
There, we can see that her total was $108.30, after getting nearly 17 gallons of fuel (16,924, according to the screen). She added the text below: “This is horrible,” with an upset emoji, which you can see in our gallery.
And she didn’t even seem to fill up the fuel tank of the Urus, which has a capacity of 22.45 gallons (reserve tank included) and has a fuel consumption of 18.5 mpg US (12.7 l/100Km).
The SUV, which is the only one in Lamborghini’s current lineup, comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, that, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
Based on these figures, the Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there. The Italian carmaker claims it can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Lori received the Urus in 2020 for Christmas from her stepfather, and it has been her go-to vehicle. She's been recently photographed hopping in it after her Pilates session. But with the gas price skyrocketing, she might think twice about driving her Urus now.