Bizarre 1953 Chevrolet Pontiac With Two Front Ends Will Leave You Confused

While not as iconic as the Tri-Five, the first-generation Chevy Bel Air was just as pretty. And so was the Pontiac Chieftain from the era. Can't decide which one you like the most? Well, this strange-looking vehicle solves that problem with two front ends.
You can rub your eyes all you like, it won't go away. Your brain isn't messing with you and it's not a rendering either. It's as real as it gets and, if you've been following us, you might have seen it before.
As confusing as it may seem, what you're looking at is indeed the result of two different front ends welded together. It's a 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air at one end and a Pontiac Chieftain from the same era at the other. This contraption came to life sometime in the 1970s and it's pretty much a two-seater with a really short roof flanked by engine hoods.
Things are just as unusual inside the cabin because this... erm... car has two dashboards and two steering wheels. Only one of them works though, so it's basically a two-seater with a rear-facing passenger seat. On the flip side, it doesn't have two engines. Only the Chevy side has a mill under the hood, so the Pontiac fascia is technically the car's rear end.
With the current owner since 2021, this Chevy Pontiac is one of five built in a garage in Kentucky back in the 1970s. Four of them are still known to exist and one is currently being showcased in a museum.
The car is fully functional and draws juice from a 235-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) Blue Flame inline-six. One of two mills offered in the first-generation Chevrolet Bel Air, it should send 115 horsepower to the wheels resting under the Pontiac end.
The vehicle was recently showcased at the 2022 World of Wheels Car Show, so go ahead and click the play button below to find out more about it. If you also want to see this contraption running quarter-mile sprints with a small-block V8, leave a comment below.
