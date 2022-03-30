Alex Orchin Continues to Pride Himself on His Tiny Ride, a Peel P50, and Small Petrol Bill

In a world where one of the main concerns is the price of petrol, Alex Orchin, the owner of a tiny Peel P50, is the one laughing now. Because his petrol bill is the “lowest” in the UK.
The Peel P50, originally built in the 1960s, set the world record for the smallest production car a decade ago. The three-wheeler measures just 4.3 ft (1.3 m) in length, 3.2 ft (97 cm) in height, and 3.1 ft (94 cm) in width. It also comes with a top speed of only 23 mph (37 kph).
Alex Orchin, 31, first saw one on Top Gear, and he was immediately hooked. And his first thought wasn’t just about finding parking spaces anywhere or being able to sneak around traffic, but to take a trip across the UK.
On December 4, the world’s smallest car added a new record to its belt, after a 900 mile (1,450 km) trip. Orchin had started the journey in Scotland on November 13, driving his 2017 Peel P50, and reached Land’s End in Cornwall in early December. He was just in time to meet his three-week goal, and also raised over $14,480 (£11,000) for Children in Need.
But worry not, because Orchin didn’t just see his purpose met and forgot about the Peel P50 forever. That’s not the case. In fact, he’s still proudly driving it around Wivelesfield, Sussex.
He did admit that people make fun of him for driving such a small vehicle, but he’s the one laughing now, because he has an incredibly low petrol bill: it costs him just $9.2 dollars (£7) to fill up his tank, the car enthusiast told The Sun. Which is also reportedly the “lowest” in the entire UK.
Alex said: "I've owned a lot of cars and none of them get as much attention as this one. My Peel P50 attracts absolutely everyone, including people who aren't interested in cars.”
Alex Orchin, 31, first saw one on Top Gear, and he was immediately hooked. And his first thought wasn’t just about finding parking spaces anywhere or being able to sneak around traffic, but to take a trip across the UK.
On December 4, the world’s smallest car added a new record to its belt, after a 900 mile (1,450 km) trip. Orchin had started the journey in Scotland on November 13, driving his 2017 Peel P50, and reached Land’s End in Cornwall in early December. He was just in time to meet his three-week goal, and also raised over $14,480 (£11,000) for Children in Need.
But worry not, because Orchin didn’t just see his purpose met and forgot about the Peel P50 forever. That’s not the case. In fact, he’s still proudly driving it around Wivelesfield, Sussex.
He did admit that people make fun of him for driving such a small vehicle, but he’s the one laughing now, because he has an incredibly low petrol bill: it costs him just $9.2 dollars (£7) to fill up his tank, the car enthusiast told The Sun. Which is also reportedly the “lowest” in the entire UK.
Alex said: "I've owned a lot of cars and none of them get as much attention as this one. My Peel P50 attracts absolutely everyone, including people who aren't interested in cars.”