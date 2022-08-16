Driven: 2023 Hyundai Palisade – Fresher and Fancier Value
Relatively new to the market, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade benefits from a minor facelift, a new trim level and new features. The fact that Hyundai has seen fit to already freshen its already successful SUV underscores the stiff competition the Korean automaker faces in this segment.
Shown earlier this year at the New York International Auto Show, the Palisade sports a much bolder front-end with huge cascading grille flanked by projector beam headlamps framed by vertical LED daytime running lights. Turn signals are cleverly disguised as eyebrow extensions of the grille treatment.
The redesigned front fascia results in a slightly longer front overhang. The more upright nose also adds to the vehicle’s on-road presence. A tidier rear end treatment shortens the rear overhang by a tenth of an inch, while the overall length grows by 0.6 of an inch. At the back, the LED taillights and turn signals repeat the vertical theme at the front. The rear skid plate also integrates a new cover that hides the tow hitch when not in use.
The interior enhancements include making the 12.3-inch center touchscreen standard on all trim levels, updating air vents and switches for the HVAC, new premium materials used on the dash and door trim and expanded use of ambient cabin lighting.
In addition to the bolder exterior look, Hyundai has added the off-road-inspired XRT. It replaces the previous SEL Convenience package, the step-up level from the returning SEL trim. The XRT builds on the SEL’s standard leatherette interior, hands-free power liftgate and heated front seats with a more rugged exterior look thanks to its blacked-out trim, running boards and roof rack along with black 20-inch alloy wheels. The XRT also includes dark interior accents and a power sunroof.
Mechanically, the XRT shares the same engine and suspension as the rest of the lineup. Power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 that teams with an 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Palisade comes in front-drive with all-wheel-drive available on all trim levels.
The Palisade, thanks to its optional all-wheel-drive with center locking differential, proved to be surefooted on the rutted and muddy trail. There’s enough ground clearance to handle this level of soft-roading and light modulation of the accelerator pedal allows the vehicle to slowly climb or descend inclines and roll over most rock-strewn sections with aplomb. A great aid in low-speed traversing of trails is the surround-view camera with its forward and side views that are most helpful in gauging the both the road ahead and vehicle surroundings.
From a comfort perspective, I much preferred the Calligraphy with its supple Nappa leather interior, light colored trim and massaging front seat. If you want to be coddled either off-road or hauling the kids to soccer practice, the Calligraphy is the ticket.
The Palisade essentially straddles the mid-size and full-size SUV segments with the nearly the same room you’d find on larger body-on-frame rivals like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. And yet it has the feel and maneuverability that’s more in line with its direct competitors like the Toyota Highlander, Nissan Pathfinder and Honda Pilot.
While Hyundai is more of a mass market brand, the Palisade Calligraphy has the premium look and feel you’d expect from a genuine luxury brand. The long list of standard features bear this out with amenities like third-row heated seats, a full display rearview camera mirror, and a remote smart parking assist that allows you to back and pull out the vehicle out of a space while standing outside.
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade starts at $34,950 for the base SE and $37,950 for the SEL. The new XRT trim comes in at $40,250, while the Limited model, which adds leather upholstery, dual-pane sunroof, power third row bench and head-up display, retails for $46,500. The flagship Calligraphy starts at $48,900. All-wheel-drive adds $1,900 to all these prices. Given the pricing of luxury SUVs, the top Palisade just breaks the $50,000 barrier. It’s a good deal in a market where the average vehicle costs somewhere around $45,000 and certainly warrants a place on your SUV shopping list.
