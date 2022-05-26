Murdered-Out Hyundai Palisade “Shadow Line” Digitally Mixes KDM With Americana

Showcased for the first time at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the refreshed 2023 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride siblings proved extremely impressive. So, they have all the assets to fight rivals like Chevy Tahoe and Ford Explorer. Or do they?
According to virtual automotive artists, everything and anything can always be improved. And Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, is one of the best pixel masters out there when it comes to imagining unofficial new generations of models or dabbling with existing ones in very subtle, custom ways.
The latter practice is owed to the CGI expert’s longstanding “Shadow Line” signature series, which includes a darkening (or, chrome delete, if that’s more explanative) treatment, as well as a host of other sensible enhancements. Naturally, with so much accent falling on crossover, SUVs, and trucks these days, it should be no surprise this author also focuses on them above all and sometimes even comes back to popular choices for a second makeover.
So, after an entire roster of Kias (Sportage and Telluride being chief among them), it turns out his biggest digital passion was for the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, actually. Thus, following the initial, imagined “Shadow Line” treatment, the virtual content creator is now back with a second depiction that “hides” all remaining KDM traits behind a custom murdered-out Americana vision bestowed upon a black unit.
The Ulsan, South Korea-produced mid-size crossover SUV flagship sure looks the baller part, as it also comes complete with larger matching-black aftermarket wheels, a completely blacked-out grille, as well as a lowered suspension setup. Now, it sure feels swanky in town, and – if real – it would be ready to stand out in any murdered-out crowd. Alas, we do have one question: does the 3.8-liter GDi V6 seem enough to you, or would it need a little bit of tuning on its own, as well?
The latter practice is owed to the CGI expert’s longstanding “Shadow Line” signature series, which includes a darkening (or, chrome delete, if that’s more explanative) treatment, as well as a host of other sensible enhancements. Naturally, with so much accent falling on crossover, SUVs, and trucks these days, it should be no surprise this author also focuses on them above all and sometimes even comes back to popular choices for a second makeover.
So, after an entire roster of Kias (Sportage and Telluride being chief among them), it turns out his biggest digital passion was for the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, actually. Thus, following the initial, imagined “Shadow Line” treatment, the virtual content creator is now back with a second depiction that “hides” all remaining KDM traits behind a custom murdered-out Americana vision bestowed upon a black unit.
The Ulsan, South Korea-produced mid-size crossover SUV flagship sure looks the baller part, as it also comes complete with larger matching-black aftermarket wheels, a completely blacked-out grille, as well as a lowered suspension setup. Now, it sure feels swanky in town, and – if real – it would be ready to stand out in any murdered-out crowd. Alas, we do have one question: does the 3.8-liter GDi V6 seem enough to you, or would it need a little bit of tuning on its own, as well?