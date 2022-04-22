CGI-Lowered, Custom 2023 Kia Telluride Meets a Hyundai Palisade “Shadow”

Fans of popular mid-size South Korean crossover SUVs had a couple of reasons to rejoice at the 2022 New York International Auto Show: the upgraded 2023 Hyundai Palisade and updated 2023 Kia Telluride.
Both act as the flagship SUVs for each corporate sibling brand and share a lot of technology, components, and desirable family traits. For example, the Hyundai Palisade can accommodate up to eight people on board, while the Kia Telluride is not far behind with traditional seven-seat arrangements. They also share the engine, transmission, and wheelbase.
Yet, thanks to Kia and Hyundai’s decision a while back to proudly stand out in a bland automotive styling crowd, both look decidedly modern and different from the norm – as well as each other. Even better, after the 2023 model year enters production, they are both even more impressive thanks to a bold mid-cycle update.
Naturally, it did not take long for virtual automotive artists to notice the Telluride and Palisade hype and do something CGI about it. Russia-based pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has quickly decided to give us some food for thought with Kia and Hyundai’s successful crossover SUV heroes.
So, after the CGI expert initially took the 2023 Hyundai Palisade out for a virtual “Shadow Line” spin (essentially, a signature series with blacked-out details, lowered suspension setups, and cooler/larger aftermarket wheels), now he is back with the Kia Telluride counterpart. Probably because the reference unit was already pretty dark all by itself, the latter does not get all the “Shadow Line” goodies and instead, solely relies on a hunkered-down appearance, as well as a menacing set of black aftermarket wheels.
Thus, the question is pretty easy: do you dig the 2023 Hyundai Palisade with the full “Shadow Line” some more, or is the lowered and customized 2023 Kia Telluride more than enough for your CGI tuning dreams?
